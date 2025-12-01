The start of December is bringing with it the state’s first widespread winter weather, but don’t bring out your sleds just yet, Baltimore.

A wintry mix could bring icy road conditions in Central Maryland, according to the National Weather Service, though snow is only likely to stick closer to the Pennsylvania border. Snow and sleet could amount to 1-3 inches in some parts of the state through Tuesday morning.

A low pressure system moving onto the East Coast will bring wintry precipitation to Maryland early Tuesday morning, said Kevin Rodriguez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office. Early morning commuters in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., regions could see some snow, but temperatures won’t be cold enough for it to accumulate.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Maryland, including Allegany, Garrett, Montgomery and Howard counties, warning drivers of slippery road conditions. The advisory is in effect until Tuesday at 1 p.m.

While rain later Tuesday will wash out any possible snow in Central Maryland, the western region will stay cold enough that some snow is likely to stay on the ground, Rodriguez said.

Northern suburbs of Baltimore County and the towns of Westminster, Frederick and Hagerstown could see 1-2 inches of snow. Rodriguez said drivers heading closer to the Pennsylvania border should look out for icy conditions on major roadways, including Interstate 68 and Interstate70.

Areas near the Catoctin Mountain in Frederick could see 2-3 inches of snow.

Temperatures will hover in the low 30s to the low 40s from Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Thursday will get even colder, with a low of 24, and the weekend is set up to stay below freezing through Saturday night.