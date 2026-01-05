Parts of Maryland will see springlike weather later this week after a frigid start to the new year, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern winds are bringing warm air into the Baltimore region, said Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist at the Baltimore-Washington Office of the NWS. The weather will gradually become clearer and sunny throughout Monday with a high near 42 degrees.

Starting Tuesday, temperatures will hover in the low- to mid-50s, with skies staying sunny and clear for much of the week. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days, Geiger said, with highs near 62.

The weather is expected to cool down on Sunday, with a high near 45.

Some rain could wash over Baltimore starting Thursday, with a 60% chance of precipitation on Friday evening into Saturday.

Maryland weather was all over the place in December, with bitter cold, high winds and freezing rain — and a warm Christmas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a warmer than usual winter for much of the country, including Maryland.