Nothing says Christmastime like unusually warm weather followed by sleet and freezing rain.

If you’re in the Baltimore area Friday, expect a wintry mix and colder weather. The temperature is expected to stay steady in the low- to mid-30s, a stark shift from Christmas Day, which saw a high of 53 degrees.

The dramatic shift in weather is due to high pressure from Canada that’s currently making its way southward, said Anna Stuck, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Precipitation will likely begin just before sunrise Friday in the form of snow and sleet, Stuck said. It is expected to transition to freezing rain in the afternoon as temperatures warm up and will possibly linger overnight and into Saturday morning.

The day will bring clouds in addition to the sleet and freezing rain, so if you’re looking to burn some calories on a post-Christmas walk, stick to a treadmill. Sidewalks, Stuck said, could be “super slippery.” And if you plan to travel by car, drive cautiously.

“Stay up to date on warnings and advisories,” Stuck said. “Pay attention to road conditions and exercise caution.”

With the sleet comes a chance of snow, but it won’t be enough for sledding this Boxing Day, Stuck noted. Only half an inch of sleet is expected.