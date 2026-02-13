It’s going to feel toasty in Maryland this Valentine’s Day after weeks of arctic temperatures.

High pressure is driving temperatures up this weekend, with some widespread rain expected in Central Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

Baltimore will see a high of 50 on Saturday and a low of 34 during the evening. Expect the day to be sunny with a calm breeze.

Cloudy weather will take over on Sunday, with a 60% chance of rain and snow after 1 p.m. into the evening. But temperatures will be too warm for any snow to stick, said Connor Belak, a meteorologist for the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington office.

Temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s starting Presidents Day through Thursday, including during the evening on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ice and snow will start melting after the cold stretch, Belak said. Ice is never safe, but it’s even harder to tell how thick it is now.

“You should not be walking on any ice,” he stressed.