City agencies continue to get heaps of snow off the streets and out of the way, piling it in designated spots around Baltimore.

But that progress is bringing new woes.

The city is using snow dump sites in vacant school parking lots, at the Old Town Mall and elsewhere, and nearby residents have complaints about about loud dump trucks rumbling at all hours and concerns about what will come of the runoff water as the icy heaps melt. The biggest snow mounds are expected to stick around until March.

Trucks have been coming and going at a site on Old Frederick Road in Uplands, a densely residential neighborhood. By midweek, Uplands Community Association President David Smallwood was fielding calls from neighbors about the disruption.

The snow dump site has been vacant since 2004. It once housed the New Psalmist Baptist Church.

Veronica Carroll, who has lived in Uplands for over 45 years, said she didn’t sleep a couple of days this week with the rumbling and beeping of the trucks at all hours.

“To me, it’s just total disrespect,” Carroll said.

Trucks shuffle in and out of a site off Old Frederick Road and Birchwood Drive in Uplands. (Jasmine Vaughn-Hall/The Banner)

Towanda Brogden said she also couldn’t sleep the other night.

“At 8 or 9 o’clock, I want to go to bed. I want to go to bed in peace,” said Brogden, vice president of the neighborhood association.

Brogden and other neighbors along the 4400 block of Old Frederick Road have alleyways and backyards that face a portion of the property where snow has been dumped.

She also wonders if the neighborhood has the infrastructure to handle when it all melts, especially because the snow has likely accumulated trash and other debris.

Such scenes — and worries — are playing out in neighborhoods across the city as the region deals with the aftermath of an unusual snowfall that was quickly encased in thick ice.

The city’s Department of Transportation found orange cones, rumble strips, construction rope and plastic flex posts for traffic calming after snow went through the melter, according to a video the agency shared on X.

Alice Volpitta, the harbor waterkeeper for Blue Water Baltimore, said as long as snowmelt can make it to the storm drains, it “shouldn’t cause a problem.”

What can present an issue, even a safety hazard, is if the drains are blocked by debris and the flooding water freezes over.

Volpitta said she doesn’t expect the stormwater system to be significantly impacted by snowmelt, especially because the melting won’t happen all at once. Snowmelt also poses the risk of falling ice, with businesses warning customers with signage saying to steer clear — or at least look up.

A large pile of snow at an intersection in the Old Town neighborhood. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

In Uplands, Councilman Paris Gray contacted the Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works after residents complained about the truck traffic.

Gray understands “it’s like the ugly stage right now,” as city agencies work to clear roads and alleyways for residents and there’s a challenge balancing getting the work done with limiting noise during certain hours.

“If our residents have to endure this, we would like to know when there will be reprieve,” Gray said.

Gray attended the Uplands Community Association virtual meeting Thursday evening along with Toya Sykes, the chief of fleet and facilities management for the Public Works Department. Sykes told residents the influx of trucks and snow removal in their neighborhood was part of a 24-hour operation that has since been demobilized.

In an email, city Transportation Department spokesperson Kathy Dominick said snowplows and trucks are traveling on residential streets to remove large piles from street corners and intersections.

Dominick added that snow operations are limited at night so they won’t impact residents.