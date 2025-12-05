A handful of Maryland school districts are announcing delays as light snow is expected across parts of the state Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued weather advisories for several counties, warning that snow and very cold temperatures could make morning commutes “treacherous.”

Here is a list of the schools that are delayed on Friday. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:

K-12

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.

Calvert County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will open 90 minutes late. | Read the alert.

Read More What Maryland parents need to know about snow days Jan 5, 2025

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.