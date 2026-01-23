With utility bills on the rise, and frigid weather barreling into Maryland, consumers are facing steeper costs for keeping their homes warm.

In low temperatures, heating systems work extra hard to flood the space, especially in bigger homes and older, draftier houses. This, in part, explains the higher costs of heating the home in the winter.

Some people (if you know, you know) try to solve this problem by keeping their thermostats low and bundling up. Others opt for what’s known as budget billing, in which they pay the same amount every month to keep finances predictable (the amount is determined by calculating the average of your last 12 months of usage).

Energy auditors, who inspect residential and commercial buildings to identify waste points and recommend savings options, said there are other ways you can save on energy bills, at least in small amounts. These are some of their suggestions.

Shut, seal and cover

Homeowners, especially first-time buyers, often make the mistake of not shutting their windows properly, said Brian Leonard, energy auditor at Leonard Home Performance.

This is especially true of those with double-hung windows, Leonard said, in which two sashes exist in one frame.

To seal it completely, households should ensure windows are locked tightly in place. Otherwise, air can escape and make the house harder to heat.

Al Schwartz, energy efficiency manager at the Burtonsville-based Efficient Home LLC, said it’s worth making sure all windows and doors are caulked and weather stripped, which can block cold air, dust, bugs and moisture from entering the property. He also recommended keeping the drapes open during the day and closing them at night.

“At night, air leakage can be stopped by drapes,” Schwartz said, “and where you do have natural light, it can warm the house a little bit.”

Schwartz said people can do this themselves for $50-$200 or bring in a professional for $200-$500.

Check for heat loss

Thermal imaging cameras, available online or at home improvement stores, can pinpoint heat loss behind the walls. These are generally priced from $129-$199.

As homes age, insulation, which keeps air inside, tends to disintegrate and lose efficiency.

Leonard scans a basement door with signs of poor insulation using an infrared camera as he performs a blower door test. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Energy auditors, who use infrared cameras, can help you find where insulation might need to be replaced or there’s not enough air sealant. Those places tend to be in attics, crawl spaces and basements, which can be harder to access.

Joshua McClelland, director of energy efficiency at Washington Gas, which serves Marylanders in the Washington, D.C., area, said customers may lose heat if they have furniture or decor blocking the air vents.

Make sure the air has a clear path, McClelland said, to keep airflow “continuous and unobstructed.”

Do the checkup

If you’re a Maryland resident, you’re already paying for a Quick Home Energy Check-up, which customers are eligible for at their current address every five years.

During the one-hour walk-through, a consultant will provide specific recommendations and “freebies,” such as LED light bulbs and efficient shower heads.

Leonard examines a basement crawl space where insulation might need to be replaced. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Energy audits, which cost $100, are more substantial at-home consultations and can help homeowners conserve with longer-term solutions, such as electrification systems. Consultants can recommend rebates and incentives to help homeowners make these switches.

BGE also offers customers a DIY energy assessment, which households can complete on their own time for $25. Washington Gas customers can receive a free Home Energy Conservation Kit, which contains items you can self-install.

Consider new equipment

It might not result in mega savings, but small purchases may help you save.

The main one, recommended by McClelland, Leonard and Schwartz, is a programmable or “smart” thermostat to control the temperatures at specific points of the day. For people who work outside the house, a smart thermostat might be programmed low from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and increase during the commute time home. Some can also be programmed by smartphones, and some users can earn rewards based on their usage.

Before you buy one, check for rebates.

Leonard inspects bedroom windows as he conducts an energy audit. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Chimney dampers are another low-cost fix homeowners should consider. Energy auditors say they should be closed when fireplaces aren’t in use (you can buy them online starting at around $190).

The auditors also suggested switching to electric water heaters from oil, gas and propane. They allow homeowners to manually adjust to lower temperatures. (BGE offers rebates up to $3,650. Pepco’s rebate is for up to $1,600. Washington Gas’ is for up to $450.)

Check for discounts

BGE, Pepco and Washington Gas offer rebates for a number of products, especially those that are energy efficient. Check which ones you might qualify for before making your next home improvement purchase. BGE and Pepco also provide free HVAC “tuneups,” which can help customers address problems and restore equipment to optimal conditions. Washington Gas provides customers with a $100 rebate for a furnace or boiler tuneup.

Energy audits can help homeowners conserve with longer-term solutions, such as electrification systems. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Customers can also access savings and tax credits based on income for home energy efficiency upgrades, including for insulation, air sealing and other services. Customers in Baltimore and Howard County may qualify for weatherization programs that allow them to receive insulation and HVAC upgrades at no cost, based on their income levels.

Additionally, apartment building owners might qualify for state Multifamily Energy Efficiency and Housing Affordability funding that can support upgrades related to efficiency or greenhouse gas reduction measures.

Customers can also access rewards for recycling old appliances. See lists of eligible ones here (BGE) and here (Pepco).