The Ravens are signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad as they look to fortify their struggling pass defense, according to his agent.

Baltimore will be the third stop for Gardner-Johnson, 27, over the past seven months. The Philadelphia Eagles traded him to the Texans in March, and he was released Sept. 23.

Gardner-Johnson has 64 starts over his seven NFL seasons, but he’s considered a polarizing locker room presence. During an interview with "The Pivot" podcast this offseason, Gardner-Johnson was asked why he was no longer playing in Philadelphia.

“Scared of a competitor,” he said. “Simple as that.”

Gardner-Johnson was also a surprise release after just three games in Houston, all losses. According to an ESPN report that cited anonymous team sources, Gardner-Johnson allowed big plays that led to touchdowns and struggled to consistently match up with the correct receiver in the Texans’ coverage schemes. He also reportedly refused to take responsibility for his mistakes.

The Ravens are hoping star safety Kyle Hamilton can return to action Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after missing Sunday’s blowout loss to Houston with a groin injury. In his absence, the Ravens started two first-year safeties, first-round pick Malaki Starks and undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery. The Texans scored a season-high 44 points and didn’t punt until the fourth quarter.

If Gardner-Johnson can lend stability to the Ravens’ safety position, Hamilton could see more time in the slot while cornerback Marlon Humphrey recovers from a calf injury. Hamilton has played just 38 snaps in the slot this season, according to Pro Football Focus, aligning primarily as a deep safety and box safety. A return to the slot could help the Ravens unlock Hamilton’s pass-rushing ability, which the team has lacked this season.

