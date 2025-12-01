Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins is day-to-day after leaving Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a foot injury, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Wiggins appeared to hurt his left foot while covering wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley on a 14-yard completion over the middle late in the second quarter. Wiggins stayed in for three more plays, showing some discomfort in his movement but also running over to celebrate with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie after an incompletion.

Wiggins missed the Bengals’ final first-half drive and was ruled out after halftime. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow went 9-for-14 for 96 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. Harbaugh said after the 32-14 loss that Wiggins’ injury was “not serious in terms of a long-term injury.”

It’s unclear whether he’ll be available for Sunday’s crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens will hold their first practice of the week on Wednesday.

“We’ll see where he’s at on Wednesday, and we’ll see where he’s at going forward from there,” Harbaugh said Monday.

Wiggins has allowed 40 catches on 70 targets for 379 yards and two touchdowns this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He has three interceptions and four pass breakups while playing 90% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps.

If Wiggins is unavailable Sunday, the Ravens would likely turn again to Marlon Humphrey and Awuzie at outside cornerback. The Steelers have run less than a third of their plays this season with three receivers on the field, according to SumerSports, putting less pressure on the Ravens’ cornerback depth.

Defensive reinforcements could be on the way soon. Harbaugh said Wednesday that there’s a “good chance” that outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who broke his foot in Week 6, and safety Ar’Darius Washington, who tore his Achilles tendon in May, will return to practice this week.

Running back Justice Hill, meanwhile, is expected to miss three to four weeks because of a disc issue in his neck that surfaced last week. Harbaugh said the Ravens expect Hill to “have a chance to come back” this season.

Inside linebacker Chandler Martin, an undrafted rookie who made the practice squad and appeared in three games this season, tore his ACL on the Ravens’ opening kickoff Thursday and will be sidelined until training camp next year, Harbaugh said. Martin had five special teams tackles in the Ravens’ previous two games, wins over the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

“He started to establish himself,” Harbaugh said. “That was neat to see, as a young player.”

,