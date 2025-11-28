Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins, who leads the Ravens with three interceptions this season, left Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a foot injury.

Wiggins has been one of the team’s starting cornerbacks and has often covered the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver — including Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

In 11 games this season, Wiggins also has 45 tackles and seven pass defenses. He had two tackles and two pass defenses against the Bengals before he left the game.

The Ravens briefly lost another top corner, Chidobe Awuzie, who ran off the field after making a tackle on the sideline in the final seconds of the first half.

Awuzie entered concussion protocol, and T.J. Tampa Jr. came in for him. Tampa broke up a pass in the end zone on his first play.

However, Awuzie cleared protocol during halftime and returned to the game.

The Ravens will lean on their three starting safeties, as well as Tampa, with Wiggins out.

The Ravens trailed the Bengals 19-7 midway through the third quarter.