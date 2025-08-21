Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing at the start of practice Thursday, adding to concerns about a potential injury almost two weeks from the team’s season opener.

A team spokesman said Jackson was “fine” after getting a foot stepped on about 80 minutes into Wednesday’s practice. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player appeared to flex his right (throwing) wrist after being knocked to the ground on a drop-back, though he returned for several passing plays, including a big completion downfield and a check-down he missed badly on.

Jackson later walked off the field with strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Elliott. He stopped to chat briefly with executive vice president Ozzie Newsome before entering the facility as chief medical officer Dr. Andrew Tucker and others followed.

Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after Thursday’s practice. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said he didn’t know what happened on the play.

“I was thinking, like, ‘Oh, you know, he’s just probably resting his arm, something like that,” said wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who didn’t see what led to Jackson’s fall. “But obviously we’re keeping him in our prayers and everything. I hope he’s doing great and all of that stuff. But I’m sure, Lamar being Lamar, he’ll be back before we know it.”

Jackson has not missed a game because of injury since the 2022 season. He’s also missed only one practice this training camp, for what a team spokesman said was a preplanned personal matter.

Jackson did not play in the Ravens’ preseason wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys and was not expected to play in their finale Saturday against the Washington Commanders.

The Ravens’ Sept. 7 season opener against the Buffalo Bills is 17 days away. If Jackson is unavailable, backup Cooper Rush would be expected to start at quarterback. He went 4-4 as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys last season but has been erratic in camp and the preseason this summer.