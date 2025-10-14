Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

A week after the Ravens signed controversial safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad, they released him.

ESPN reported that it was a mutual decision. His agent, Kevin Conner, told reporter Adam Schefter that Gardner-Johnson wanted a clearer path to playing time. Gardner-Johnson was not elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens added the 27-year-old safety to their practice squad on Oct. 7 amid a spate of injuries. With Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton out, they relied on first-round rookie Malaki Starks and undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery in Week 5 against the Houston Texans and were blown out 44-10. They had one other safety, Sanoussi Kane, on the roster. He contributed on special teams.

Shortly after signing Gardner-Johnson, the Ravens traded outside linebacker Odafe Owen to the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman.

The two of them hit the practice field with their new team Wednesday. Gardner-Johnson talked to his new teammates throughout the entire media viewing window of practice. He also talked nonstop with teammates during open locker room.

Gilman had an opening media scrum that day, but Gardner-Johnson did not.

The team did not make him available the next day, which he spent sitting in the locker room. He was not in the locker room for the final day of practice availability.

Teams who play Sunday announce their practice squad elevations on Saturday. While the Ravens waived Lowery, they did not elevate Gardner-Johnson in his place.

Gilman started against the Rams and played the entire game next to Starks. Hamilton was also back, allowing the Ravens to utilize three safeties.

Baltimore was the third stop for Gardner-Johnson, 27, over the past seven months. The Philadelphia Eagles traded him to the Texans in March, and he was released Sept. 23.

According to an ESPN report that cited anonymous team sources, Gardner-Johnson allowed big plays that led to touchdowns and struggled to consistently match up with the correct receiver in the Texans’ coverage schemes. He also reportedly refused to take responsibility for his mistakes.

Gardner-Johnson had one quote from his time with the Ravens, given to The Baltimore Sun before the team shut down the interview. He said he signed in Baltimore because it was his “only option.”

Banner Ravens reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this report.