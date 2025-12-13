Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens will get back two major contributors on defense for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as they try to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington, who tore his Achilles tendon in the offseason, and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who broke his foot in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, were activated Saturday.

Robinson, who had 17 tackles and two sacks in six games, was coming off a big offseason, with pass rush coach Chuck Smith saying he embodies what it means to be a Raven. Robinson was a starter in the team’s first six games and proved to be a dependable part of the pass rush rotation, a unit that has struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks with the loss of defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike after Week 2.

Robinson had never missed a game, practice or meeting in his first two seasons with the Ravens. He said watching from afar was incredibly painful at first, but it gave him a new outlook.

“It’s a reminder to never take a snap for granted,” Robinson said. “I was saying that when I was hurt, I would die to just go out there and play a field goal block snap or anything. So, it’s a reminder of never to take it for granted, and every play, every snap has to be full effort and full everything because you never know when it will be taken away.”

He’s hoping to bring some energy and “juice” to the sidelines amid the team’s recent struggles.

Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Akins (88) during a game at M&T Bank Stadium last season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Washington, on the other hand, has much more experience watching his teammates from afar as he’s battled through multiple injuries in his young career.

Although the Ravens took safety Malaki Starks in the first round of this year’s draft, Washington was still projected to be a starter. The plan, according to coach John Harbaugh after the draft, was to have Washington, Kyle Hamilton and Starks rotate. Then Washington was injured yet again.

“When it first happened, I was frustrated,” Washington said. “I was frustrated, definitely, and then after that, I had the surgery, went in and talked to [athletic trainer Adrian Dixon]. I was like, ‘Man, what’s next?’ So, he pulled out a calendar, and he was like, ‘This is how many months [you’ll be out]. This is what it’s going to take to get back.’ And it was like a seven- [to] nine-month process. Then I heard about [Terrell Suggs] coming back early and all that type of stuff, so when I heard that, I was like, ‘So, it can be done?’”

Washington has spent the last few months building up to return to the field, but he said he had to get back into the rhythm of the game since this was the longest he’s ever been away from football. Like Robinson, he had a tough time watching the team go through ups and downs, even though he’s had to do it before.

He said he’s tried to be a resource for Starks since he can’t help him on the field. Then the Ravens brought in more help by trading for safety Alohi Gilman.

Washington is a very versatile defensive back with experience playing nickel, so he should still have opportunities to play.

Right now, Washington said his goal is to get some games under his belt.

“I’m ready to go, so whenever they say it, whenever they give me the call, whenever they put me out there on the field, I’m going to be ready to go,” he said. “I [didn’t] come back to not play. I [didn’t] come back early to not play at all, so I’m ready. I’m ready to go.”