Season-ending losses tend to spark questions. The Ravens’ Week 16 collapse against the New England Patriots technically didn’t mark them for elimination, but it kicked off a week of ire and speculation.
Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss the biggest storylines of a busy week in Baltimore, before previewing Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Tune in live at 11 a.m.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.