Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

PITTSBURGH — The Ravens’ NFL draft preparation will start earlier than expected.

With the team’s season-ending 26-24 loss Sunday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers, general manager Eric DeCosta will have the No. 14 overall pick in April’s draft. The last time the Ravens missed the playoffs, they took All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 pick in 2022.

The Ravens are expected to have 11 selections in the draft, including four compensatory picks awarded for the free agency losses they suffered last offseason.

Here are five players at positions of need who could be in the mix for the Ravens this year.

Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks: The 6-foot-6, 330-pound senior has the size of a nose tackle, but he played primarily as a three-technique (lined up over a guard’s outside shoulder) over his three years with the Gators. With Nnamdi Madubuike’s future unclear, the Ravens could use someone with Banks’ juice inside. Although he missed most of this year with a foot injury, Banks had 4.5 sacks and 29 pressures in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.

Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk: The 6-6, 285-pound junior struggled to build on a breakout 2024 season (seven sacks), finishing this year with two sacks and 29 pressures in 12 games, according to PFF. But his impressive size, strength and versatility should help him contribute as a run stopper and pass rusher. The Ravens had one of the NFL’s worst pressure rates this season and need help on the edge.

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane: The 6-0, 190-pound senior, a Silver Spring native who started his career at Virginia Tech, doesn’t have ideal length or strength. But Delane emerged as a shutdown corner in his first year with the Tigers. He was targeted 35 times in coverage and gave up just 13 catches (37.1% rate) for 147 yards and no touchdowns while recording two interceptions and eight pass breakups, according to PFF. With Marlon Humphrey’s future in question, the Ravens could look for help at corner.

Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane: The 6-4, 330-pound junior didn’t allow a sack over the past two seasons, according to PFF, and was responsible for just four pressures last year. Ioane (pronounced YO-wahn-ay) lined up primarily at left guard for Penn State but has over 300 snaps of experience at right guard. Daniel Faalele is a pending free agent, and fellow starter Andrew Vorhees had a disappointing 2025.

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston: Lamar Jackson has never had a prototypical, in-his-prime “X” wide receiver to throw to. The 6-4, 209-pound Boston could fill that role out wide. He had 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior this season, caught 76.9% of his contested-catch targets and dropped just two passes, according to PFF.