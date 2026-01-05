Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

PITTSBURGH — The Ravens’ 26-24 loss Sunday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers ended their 2025 season. It also locked in their opponents for next season.

The Ravens will face five playoff teams other than the Steelers in 2026, including home games against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have never played in Baltimore under coach Jim Harbaugh, and the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars. Road trips to take on the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans also await.

In addition to the Ravens’ six divisional matchups — three games at home and three away against the Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns — the team will face the entire AFC South, the entire NFC South, and the second-place finishers in the AFC West (Chargers), AFC East (Bills) and NFC East (Cowboys).

Under the NFL’s scheduling rotation, the Ravens will host the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Broncos and Jaguars. The Ravens are scheduled to have have eight home games altogether, after nine this past season.

They will play road games against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Texans, Patriots and Eagles.

The Bills’ Josh Allen, Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Texans’ C.J. Stroud and Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence headline the quarterbacks on the Ravens’ schedule.

The NFL’s 2026 schedule, including international games, is expected to be finalized in May.

Away