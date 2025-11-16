Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

CLEVELAND — Ravens tight end Mark Andrew has another piece of franchise history.

With an 11-yard catch in the first quarter Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Andrews passed wide receiver Derrick Mason for most receiving yards in team history.

Andrews entered Week 11 with 5,774 receiving yards, 4 shy of passing Mason (5,777) for first place. Tight end Todd Heap (5,492) is third, followed by wide receivers Torrey Smith (3,591) and Mark Clayton (3,116).

Andrews said this month he felt “incredibly blessed” about being on the verge of history.

“To be a part of such an amazing organization throughout these last eight years and the incredible players that I’ve been able to take part with and play with and grow with, it’s extremely humbling just to be around here,” he said. “Obviously, playing with Lamar [Jackson] all of these years and how many plays we’ve made, but just continuing to get better, I’m very thankful, and I thank God at the end of the day.”

Andrews entered Sunday with 29 catches for 244 yards and five touchdowns. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Andrews is in the final year of his contract along with fellow tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar and fullback Patrick Ricard.

Coach John Harbaugh said this month that Andrews, a third-round pick in 2018, was his top-rated tight end in that draft class — behind Hayden Hurst, whom the Ravens took before even Jackson in the first round.

“The guy caught the ball,” Harbaugh said. “He got open and caught the ball. And everybody would say about Mark on the tape, they’d say, ‘Well, it’s the [Oklahoma] offense. He’s always wide open. It’s just easy for him.’ It’s like, he’s wide open for a reason, guys. It’s not just — they’re not just leaving him open; he’s getting open. So you know what? it proved to be right.”

Andrews is on pace to break another Ravens record this season. He entered Sunday with 465 career catches, behind only Heap (467) and Mason (471) in the team’s record books.