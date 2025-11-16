Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

CLEVELAND — Ravens rookie outside linebacker Mike Green, who was questionable with an ankle injury, is active against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Green has seen an increased role since the Ravens traded outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and has had 1.5 sacks in the last three games.

Although the Ravens added depth in the pass rush when they traded for outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones and signed edge rusher Carl Lawson to their practice squad, Green has the most upside in the position group.

Coach John Harbaugh has wanted to activate Lawson but said the numbers have not worked out. With Green healthy, Lawson will continue to wait.

However, the Ravens will be without three starters against the Browns.

As expected, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, running back Justice Hill and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are among the Ravens’ inactive players.

Bateman did not practice all week due to a sprained ankle suffered when he was brought down by a hip-drop tackle. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was fined $17,389 for the tackle, but he was not flagged during the game. Harbaugh spoke about that Monday.

Hill missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices with a toe injury. Although he was a limited participant Friday, the Ravens have ruled him out.

Humphrey’s injury came ahead of the Vikings game. He played with the finger injury, even making an interception, but said after the game that he wasn’t sure what would happen going forward because he’d never had a similar injury. Harbaugh said Wednesday that Humphrey had a procedure done and would be out for the game.

Rookies guard Emery Jones and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles remain inactive. Jones, the third-round pick, has been working to get up to speed after a shoulder injury kept him out of training camp and the first few weeks of the season. Peebles got playing time early due to injuries to veterans, but he has been inactive since the Ravens returned to health.

Tackle Joseph Noteboom is inactive in place of rookie Carson Vinson, who was activated for his first NFL game in Week 10. Harbaugh said Monday that Vinson had reached the point he was on par with Noteboom. Although Noteboom has the advantage of experience, the Ravens want to give Vinson the opportunity.

Cooper Rush is the final player on the inactive list as the team’s third quarterback.

The Ravens also placed rookie linebacker Jay Higgins on injured reserve Saturday for a knee injury that Harbaugh said would keep him out a few weeks. Higgins has been a significant contributor on special teams.