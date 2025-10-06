Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined Monday to offer a timetable for quarterback Lamar Jackson’s return from a hamstring injury, but he did say he expects to have a healthier team Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens were missing eight projected starters in their 44-10 loss Sunday to the Houston Texans, including Jackson, who missed practice all of last week after leaving the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter.

Harbaugh said the Ravens would know more about the potential availability of injured players later this week. The team, which has lost three straight games, returns to practice Wednesday.

“I would think there’ll be some number of those [injured] guys back,” he said. “How many is up in the air. It won’t be everybody. So we’ll have a pretty good handle on who those guys might be, probably, as the week goes on. And we should be in a little better shape than we were.”

Six Pro Bowl players on their 53-man roster — Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and safety Kyle Hamilton (groin) — were inactive Sunday, along with starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring). Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike is on injured reserve with a season-ending neck injury.

The Ravens were outgained 417-207 at M&T Bank Stadium. They didn’t score their first touchdown until late in the third quarter and didn’t force a punt until the fourth.

“It was tough,” Harbaugh said. “It was a tough circumstance. I don’t know how many games in the NFL have had that many guys out for a team, on top of Nnamdi. So that’s just reality of it. But I appreciate the way our guys fought.”

With Jackson sidelined, backup quarterback Cooper Rush started and went 14-for-20 for 179 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. One of his interceptions came on a low throw that tight end Mark Andrews bobbled into the hands of safety Jalen Pitre.

On another, wide receiver Rashod Bateman appeared to give up on a tightly guarded vertical route down the right sideline. Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter undercut Bateman to grab the interception midway through the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know why,” Harbaugh said. “I haven’t talked to him about it, but you’ve got to keep running through that ball, no doubt.”

Harbaugh left open the possibility that practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley could start Sunday over Rush if Jackson is unavailable, but he said Rush handled his Ravens debut well.

“I don’t like the result, and I think it looked bad and all those different things,” Harbaugh said, but he pointed out that two of three of Rush’s picks were not his fault.

More: Harbaugh said the Ravens are hoping Ricard will return to action by their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. Ricard’s initial calf injury, which he suffered in mid-August, was supposed to sideline him two to three weeks, Harbaugh said. “Then he kind of re-tweaked it, and it was supposed to be another two or three weeks,” he said. “And the thing has just been a slow burn.” Ricard has yet to practice this season. “Nobody’s more frustrated than Pat, and that’s been a tough one,” Harbaugh said.