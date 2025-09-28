Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ravens’ first half Sunday didn’t go as planned for three of their biggest stars.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, inside linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, all Pro Bowl selections last season, left their game against the Kansas City Chiefs with injuries.

The Ravens trailed Kansas City 20-10 at half.

Stanley was activated for Sunday’s game despite an ankle injury that limited him to one practice last week. He played two series before Joe Noteboom replaced him in the second quarter. The team said Stanley was questionable to return because of an ankle injury.

Humphrey dealt with a groin injury early this season but was a full participant in practice last week. He left midway through the second quarter with a calf injury and was considered questionable to return.

Smith, one of the Ravens’ most durable players, left late in the second quarter with a hamstring injury after tackling tight end Travis Kelce. He was also deemed questionable to return.

The Ravens’ defense was already down starting defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.