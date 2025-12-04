Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s apparent injury misfortune took another turn Thursday, when he was missing for the start of practice.

Jackson practiced Wednesday, the team’s first open session since last Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was limited because of an ankle injury. The Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steeles on Sunday in a game with massive AFC North title implications.

Over the past month, Jackson has also missed practices because of knee and toe injuries. He indicated last week that not all of his injuries have subsided, though he wasn’t listed with an ankle injury before the loss to Cincinnati.

Coach John Harbaugh did not indicate after practice Wednesday that Jackson had reinjured his ankle, an ailment that first surfaced after the Ravens’ Week 11 win over the Cleveland Browns.

“It’s always good to get a couple days’ rest — probably for everybody," Harbaugh said. “So that’s a positive, in that sense. ... It’s good to have [Jackson] out there doing what he did today. It’s a plus.”

Jackson showed improved mobility Thursday against Cincinnati but struggled with his accuracy and ball security. He finished 17-for-32 for 246 yards and an interception and rushed six times for 27 yards. He also fumbled the ball twice.

Defensive lineman Travis Jones, a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, was also missing Thursday.

