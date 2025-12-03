Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

For the first time in nearly a month, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back Wednesday for the first open practice of the week.

Jackson has been briefly sidelined by a knee injury (Week 11), an ankle injury (Week 12) and a toe injury (week 13) since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 9. But after a Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which he struggled with his accuracy but seemed to have regained some of his mobility, Jackson jogged onto the field Wednesday and appeared to be in good spirits.

The Ravens had full attendance as they prepared for Sunday’s crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who enter Week 14 looking for separation in the AFC North.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins, who left the loss Thursday with a foot injury, was back at practice. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he was “day-to-day.”

Also back were outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who broke his foot in Week 6, and safety Ar’Darius Washington, who tore his Achilles tendon this offseason. Robinson has been designated to return off injured reserve, and Washington from the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list.

It’s unclear how long of a ramp-up Washington will need before he can contribute, but Robinson is expected to return to action in the coming weeks. He was the team’s most active outside linebacker before his foot injury.