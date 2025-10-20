Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was still missing at practice as the team returned from its bye Monday.

Jackson hasn’t practiced since the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in late September, when he suffered a hamstring injury. The offense has scored just one touchdown in its past two games, and the 1-5 Ravens head into a Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears in last place in the AFC North.

Coach John Harbaugh said Oct. 12 that “the hope” was to have Jackson back by the Bears game, and he acknowledged last Monday that he was pinning his hopes of a turnaround on Jackson’s return to form.

“If I was on the couch with a psychiatrist right now, if I was spilling it, I would have to say I’m leaning really hard into that, really hard,” Harbaugh said. “For any kind of psychological well-being, spiritual well-being, I’m leaning hard on that happening. So I’m very hopeful that that happens.”

The Ravens are 4-12 without Jackson since he became the full-time starter in 2018. They’ll need him to help the offense rediscover its early-season form — the Ravens scored at least 38 points in each of their first three games — and cover for a disappointing, injury-marred defense.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush struggled in his two starts in Jackson’s absence, a 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans and a 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He’s a combined 34-for-52 for 303 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. Practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley went 10-for-15 for 68 yards, added three carries for 39 yards but was sacked four times after replacing Rush in the fourth quarter against the Rams.

Five Ravens starters who were ruled out of Week 6 or couldn’t finish the game because of injury — left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) — returned to practice Monday, along with reserve wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique).

Stanley sat out the Ravens’ Week 5 loss to the Texans and wasn’t able to finish their Week 4 or Week 6 games because of his ankle injury. Ricard, who returned to practice before Week 6, is ramping up ahead of a potential season debut Sunday against Chicago. Smith hadn’t practiced since before his Week 4 injury, while Awuzie had practiced only once since he was also hurt against the Chiefs.

Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who broke his foot against the Rams and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, was also missing Monday.

Harbaugh is set to address reporters Monday afternoon. The week’s first injury report will be released after Wednesday’s practice.