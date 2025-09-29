Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, already sidelined by a neck injury, will be out for the season.

He was less forthcoming about the status of several other injured players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who were injured in a 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“We’ve got a pretty good feel on all the injuries with the different guys right now, where we’re at,” Harbaugh said. “Really not commenting on those things today. We’ll comment on them later in the week a little bit more.”

Jackson left Sunday’s game late in the third quarter with a right hamstring injury. He had his leg wrapped and walked with a pronounced limp in the locker room afterward. The Ravens’ first practice this week will be held Wednesday afternoon.

Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson could not have returned to the game Sunday. He was sacked on his final play from scrimmage and was not made available to reporters afterward. He finished the game 14-for-20 for 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception, along with six carries for 48 yards and a lost fumble.

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, last missed a game because of injury in the 2022 season. He is on track for career highs in passer rating (130.5) and touchdown rate (10.5%) this season and is second on the team in rushing yards (166). But he’s already been sacked 15 times, second most in the NFL.

If Jackson is unavailable Sunday against the Houston Texans (1-3), who are tied for fourth in the league in sacks (11), backup Cooper Rush would be expected to start in his place for the Ravens (1-3 for the first time since 2015). He went 9-for-13 for 52 yards in just over a quarter of action Sunday.

The recovery timetable for other injured Ravens remains unclear. Harbaugh did not have updates on left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) or cornerback Nate Wiggins (elbow), all of whom left Sunday’s game and did not return.

The Ravens’ defense finished the blowout loss without six Week 1 defensive starters available. Madubuike was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and fellow defensive lineman Travis Jones (knee) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) were not activated for Week 4. The team is last in the NFL in scoring defense (33.3 points per game) and second to last in total defense (406.8 yards allowed per game).

NFL Network reported Monday that Humphrey is expected to miss “a couple of weeks.” After Sunday’s home game against the Texans, the Ravens will host the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (3-1) in Week 6 before their Week 7 bye.