KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After undergoing foot surgery at the end of July, tight end Isaiah Likely will return to the field for the Ravens in time for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium — the place where Likely’s out-of-bounds toe was the difference last season.

That 27-20 loss in the season opener was a career game for Likely, who made nine catches for 111 yards, not including the touchdown that would have tied the game if his toe hadn’t been a hair out of bounds.

Likely established himself as a part of the Ravens’ diverse receiving corps and returned to training camp in good form. However, on July 30, he collided with safety Sanoussi Kane in a one-on-one drill and broke a bone in his foot. His recovery was predicted to be six to eight weeks.

He returned to practice around the six-week mark, and the Chiefs game marks the eighth week.

On top of Likely’s return, the Ravens also will get back left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed two days of practice with an ankle injury.

Stanley is the most experienced player on the offensive line and the second-most decorated. The Ravens struggled to keep Lamar Jackson safe against the Detroit Lions, who tied for the most sacks against Jackson in his career with seven.

Should Stanley not make it through the whole game, Joseph Noteboom is his most likely backup. Noteboom had an inconsistent camp, but Carson Vinson, who is inactive, is not quite NFL ready.

Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, a key part of the Ravens’ blocking schemes, is still out with a calf injury that he suffered during training camp.

The Ravens (1-2) are looking to get to .500 and get their season back on track, but they’re facing a team they’ve struggled with. They have not beaten the Chiefs since 2021 and have not beaten them in Arrowhead Stadium since 2012.

Although the Chiefs (1-2) are not looking like the juggernaut they have been in the past, the Ravens are also facing them without any of their starters along the defensive line.

On Saturday, they placed defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), a Pro Bowler, and Broderick Washington (ankle) on injured reserve. Travis Jones missed one day of practice due to a knee injury but was on the inactive list.

Further weakening the pass rush, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) returned to practice Friday but was ruled inactive.

Last week, the Ravens were without Madubuike and Van Noy but had Jones and Washington. They failed to stop the run against the Lions, giving up 224 yards, the most they’ve allowed since 2017.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander and running back Keaton Mitchell remain inactive. Safety Reuben Lowery is inactive for the first time.