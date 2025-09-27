Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens placed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining one of their top defenders indefinitely as he recovers from a neck injury suffered two weeks ago. Fellow defensive lineman Broderick Washington was also placed on IR with an ankle injury.

Madubuike, who leads the Ravens in sacks and quarterback pressures through three weeks, had already been ruled out of Sunday’s showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the second straight game he’ll miss. Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Wednesday that there were concerns about a possible long-term injury.

The Ravens’ run defense struggled mightily without Madubuike in a 38-30 loss Monday to Detroit, allowing 224 rushing yards to a Lions ground game that pounded them up the middle. The Ravens also failed to sack quarterback Jared Goff.

Players placed on IR must miss at least four games, meaning Madubuike and Washington will be inactive against the Chiefs, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears, and possibly longer.

The severity of Madubuike’s neck injury is unclear. Harbaugh said last Saturday that he showed symptoms after the Ravens’ Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns and was undergoing further testing. Madubuike played 43 defensive snaps in the game, was on the field until midway through the fourth quarter and spoke to reporters afterward.

Washington has struggled this season. He’s Pro Football Focus’ lowest-graded run defender at the position and has four tackles in three games this month. In corresponding moves Saturday, the Ravens signed defensive lineman Brent Urban and tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden off their practice squad to their 53-man roster. They also elevated practice squad defensive linemen C.J. Okoye and Josh Tupou for Sunday’s game.

Until Monday, Madubuike, 27, had never missed a game because of injury over his five-plus seasons in Baltimore. He signed a four-year, $98 million extension through the 2027 season last year that includes $75.5 million guaranteed.

“He’s a Pro Bowler for a reason,” right tackle Roger Rosengarten said Monday. “He’s a top-of-the-line player. Elite quickness, elite get-off, elite strength, so I’m hoping he can get back as soon as possible. So just keep on praying that he recovers well.”

Madubuike has two sacks and 10 pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s one of the Ravens’ most reliable run defenders. He finished second on the team with 19 run stops last season (tackles that constitute a “loss” for the offense, according to PFF), helping to anchor a defensive line that allowed an NFL-best 3.6 yards per carry in 2024.

The Ravens’ on-off splits with Madubuike this season have been stark. Entering Week 4, their pressure rate was almost nine percentage points higher (36.8% to 27.9%), their run defense was significantly stouter (4.3 yards per carry allowed to 6.3) and their expected points added per defensive snap (minus-0.1) were elite with him on the field, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Madubuike has played at least 655 defensive snaps each of the past three seasons, including a career-high 812 last year. To replace him, the Ravens will have to lean on defensive linemen Travis Jones, Aeneas Peebles and John Jenkins, who’ve combined for 14 pressures and no sacks in their first three games. Jones is questionable for Sunday’s game because of a knee injury that limited him in practice this week.

“It’s always challenging when you lose one of the best,” defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Thursday. “‘Beeks’ is one of the best defensive tackles in the National Football League, so I definitely don’t want to minimize that at all. It’s definitely going to be — you’re not going to be able to replace him, but I feel confident in the group that we have. We have some young guys, we have some guys who have played a lot of football and good football. So the expectation is to go out there and go play well.”

Orr, a former Ravens inside linebacker whose All-Pro career was cut short by a congenital neck/spine condition in 2017, said he was praying for Madubuike.

“When I talked to him, he was in good spirits, so my thoughts and prayers are with him,” he said. “I know how bad he wants to be out here and play football. It’s a lifelong dream. He was playing well. I thought he was having one of his best seasons up to date, so I was crushed when he was going through whatever he was going through last week. Seeing him in good spirits and him with a smile on his face playing around was great, so hopefully we see him back soon.”

If Madubuike is expected to miss significant time this season, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta could be active ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Before the injury, Madubuike was the most disruptive presence for an inconsistent pass rush.

The most high-profile lineman available is free agent Christian Wilkins, whom the Las Vegas Raiders released in late July amid reported concerns about his rehab from foot surgery. Wilkins had a career-high nine sacks in 2023 for the Miami Dolphins before signing a four-year, $110 million deal, including $84.8 million guaranteed, with Las Vegas last offseason.