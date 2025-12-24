Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens’ quarterback situation ahead of a must-win game against the Green Bay Packers remained unsettled Wednesday, with Lamar Jackson sidelined for a second straight day.

Jackson, who suffered a back contusion Sunday that knocked him out of the Ravens’ loss to the New England Patriots, did not participate in Tuesday’s walk-through in Owings Mills and and was not present for the start of practice Wednesday. If he can’t practice Thursday, the team’s final on-field session, he likely would be ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Packers.

Jackson was the only player on the Ravens’ active roster not practicing Wednesday. To keep their playoff hopes alive entering Week 18, the Ravens (7-8) need to win at Lambeau Field and have the Cleveland Browns upset the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) on Sunday.

If Jackson, who’s made just 12 starts this season and been limited by a series of lower-body injuries, cannot play Saturday, backup Tyler Huntley would be in line to make his second start this season. He helped lead the Ravens to a win in a Week 8 start against the Chicago Bears, going 17-for-22 for 186 yards and a touchdown and rushing eight times for 53 yards.

The Packers, meanwhile, are hoping for good injury news themselves. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur told local reporters Wednesday that starter Jordan Love, who was knocked out of Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, is still in the concussion protocol but would practice. Love participated in meetings and a walk-through Tuesday, though he was considered a limited participant.

Backup Malik Willis, who suffered a right (throwing) shoulder injury on the final play of regulation against the Bears, told reporters Tuesday that he expected to be ready to start if needed but was not practicing Wednesday because of an illness.