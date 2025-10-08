Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans with a groin injury, but quarterback Lamar Jackson remains sidelined ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson, who hasn’t practiced since leaving the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, was missing Wednesday, along with fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring).

Hamilton was considered questionable for Sunday’s game against Houston after missing two practices last week with a groin injury that coach John Harbaugh said he first suffered against Kansas City. The All-Pro was ultimately held out along with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was also practicing Wednesday after a limited week last week.

If Jackson isn’t available Sunday, the Ravens would likely start Cooper Rush for the second straight game, though Harbaugh acknowledged Monday that practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley would be under consideration. Rush went 14-for-20 for 179 yards and three interceptions in the 44-10 loss.

The Ravens have their bye in Week 7, meaning Jackson could have three weeks to recover before he returns in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.