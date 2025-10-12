Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley left the Ravens’ game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury.

Stanley, who missed the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the Houston Texans with an ankle injury he suffered the week before, limped off the field after a pass-blocking snap midway through the second quarter. Reserve Joe Noteboom replaced him.

Stanley is considered questionable to return.

Another starter, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, was sidelined by a foot injury. It’s unclear when or how it happened. With Robinson questionable to return, the Ravens are down to Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green and David Ojabo at outside linebacker. Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson can also line up on the edge.

The Ravens entered Sunday’s game missing several key starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) and inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring). They have a bye in Week 7.

The Rams are dealing with injuries themselves. They lost star wide receiver Puka Nacua (foot) and reserve running back Blake Corum (ankle) in the second quarter.

