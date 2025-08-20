Quarterback Lamar Jackson left Ravens practice early on Wednesday after he was knocked down on a drop-back, but a team spokesperson said Jackson had his foot stepped on and is “fine.”

Coach John Harbaugh was not scheduled to speak to reporters after practice. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said he didn’t see what happened on the play.

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and the leader of one of the NFL’s best offenses, appeared to be flexing his right (throwing) wrist after the fall, which occurred during 11-on-11 drills about 80 minutes into practice. Defensive players are not allowed to contact quarterbacks during practice.

Jackson did not immediately leave practice after hitting the ground. He completed a deep pass to rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester before missing badly on a check-down to running back Keaton Mitchell. He then walked into the team facility with strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Elliott, stopping to speak with executive vice president Ozzie Newsome. He was followed by members of the team’s athletic training staff.

“I was thinking, like, ‘Oh, you know, he’s just probably resting his arm, something like that,” said wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who didn’t see what led to Jackson’s fall. “But obviously, we’re keeping him in our prayers and everything. I hope he’s doing great and all of that stuff. But I’m sure, Lamar being Lamar, he’ll be back before we know it.”

Jackson has been healthy for the entirety of training camp, missing only one practice on Aug. 4 for pre-planned personal reasons. He sat out the Ravens’ preseason wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys and was not expected to play in Saturday’s finale against the Washington Commanders.

The Ravens open their season on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7. Jackson has not missed a regular-season game because of injury since 2022.