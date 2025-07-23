Only a handful of roster spots will be up for grabs at Ravens training camp. And only a few of those are starting jobs.

As camp unfolds, The Baltimore Banner will keep track of each prominent positional battle. Check back regularly for post-practice updates, roster predictions and maybe even some new starting spots up for grabs.

Starting kicker

Kicker Tyler Loop speaks with a member of the staff as John Hoyland prepares to attempt a field goal. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

With the release of kicker Justin Tucker after the Banner’s investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior at Baltimore-area spas and wellness centers, sixth-round pick Tyler Loop and undrafted rookie John Hoyland will battle for the starting job. Loop has the stronger leg, but both had their ups and downs in offseason workouts. As cut-down day approaches, preseason performance will loom large.

Aug. 19: Loop went 6-for-8 in his first set of team drills since being named the starter. He missed a 33-yard field goal and a 58-yarder, and connected on six other kicks from between 25 and 38 yards.

Aug. 16: Loop went 5-for-6 in the Ravens’ preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys, missing a 50-yard field goal but making kicks from 29, 36, 42, 51 and 53 yards in his native Texas. After the game, coach John Harbaugh named Loop the team’s starting kicker.

Aug. 13: Loop went 7-for-9, missing a 46-yard field goal early in practice and a rushed 48-yarder near the end of practice. He also hit from 41, 46 and 52 yards in between and converted a 67-yard free kick.

Aug. 11: Loop made his only kick, a 28-yard field goal.

Aug. 10: In his first work in team drills since the preseason opener, Loop went 12-for-13, missing from 45 yards near the end of practice but hitting a field goal from 42 yards. Eleven of his kicks came on attempts from within 40 yards.

Aug. 7: Loop went 1-for-2 in his preseason debut, making a 52-yarder and missing a 46-yarder against the Indianapolis Colts. He also made all three of his extra-point attempts.

Aug. 4: Loop went 6-for-6 in the joint practice with the Colts. He made field goals from 28, 33, 38, 41, 44 and 55 yards.

Aug. 3: Loop went 12-for-12 in his first performance at M&T Bank Stadium with fans, including makes from 42, 56 and 60 yards. Harbaugh gave him an “A-plus-plus-plus” for his showing.

Aug. 2: The Ravens, with roster needs elsewhere, waived Hoyland before practice. Loop did not kick.

July 31: Loop and Hoyland had light days in their final practice before a day off. Loop made his gimmes but missed a 51-yard field goal. Hoyland made his gimmes but missed a 50-yarder.

July 30: With Hoyland getting the day off, Loop went 9-for-9 in his return to action. He made field goals from 43, 45 and 53 yards, though he nearly hooked one of them wide of the uprights.

July 29: With Loop getting the day off, Hoyland went 5-for-6. He made a 43-yarder and 48-yarder but missed when the Ravens pushed him to 51 yards, maybe his longest attempt in team drills yet.

July 28: Loop’s perfect field goal percentage is no more. Both kickers got a turn at practice, and Loop went 5-for-8. He missed a 43-yard field goal off the left upright, and later missed a 38-yarder and 45-yarder wide left. Meanwhile, Hoyland went 4-for-4.

July 26: Loop continued his perfect start, going 7-for-7 on field goal attempts. Just one attempt, however, was longer than 40 yards, a 43-yarder he made to cap practice. Hoyland went 3-for-4, missing a 42-yarder.

July 25: Loop had his best and most active day as a Raven — at least in practices open to media. With Hoyland not kicking, Loop went 10-for-10. Four of his kicks were from 22 to 27 yards, and five were from 33 to 42 yards, but he did nail a 63-yarder, with room to spare.

July 24: Loop was not dressed for practice, leaving Hoyland to handle all of the kicking duties. He went 9-for-9, making field goals from 23 to 43 yards, including three from at least 40.

July 23: Loop started camp with the early edge, making all six of the field goals he attempted from 28 to 40 yards.

Kicker July 23 July 24 July 25 July 26 Total Tyler Loop 6/6 ❌ 10/10 7/7 23/23 John Hoyland 4/5 9/9 ❌ 3/4 16/18

Kicker July 28 July 29 July 30 July 31 Total Tyler Loop 5/8 ❌ 9/9 3/4 40/44 John Hoyland 4/4 5/6 ❌ 3/4 28/32

Kicker Aug. 3 Aug. 4 Aug. 5 Aug. 7 (Colts) Total Tyler Loop 12/12 6/6 ❌ 1/2 59/64

Kicker Aug. 9 Aug. 10 Aug. 11 Aug. 13 Total Tyler Loop ❌ 12/13 1/1 7/9 79/86

Kicker Aug. 16 (Cowboys) Aug. 18 Aug. 19 Aug. 20 Total Tyler Loop 5/6 ❌ 6/8 90/100

Starting left guard

Left guard Andrew Vorhees is favored to reclaim a starting job. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Andrew Vorhees is the prohibitive favorite to reclaim the starting job he lost early last year to Patrick Mekari, who signed this offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ben Cleveland could push Vorhees for snaps, but he’s struggled to distinguish himself in practice over his Ravens career. Third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. could figure into the mix inside, but the rookie could miss the first two weeks of camp as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

Aug. 19: Harbaugh all but confirmed the Ravens’ starting offensive line, which includes Vorhees at left guard.

Aug. 16: Vorhees started again at left guard in the preseason win over the Cowboys. Cleveland appeared to play mainly right guard in his snaps with the second-string offensive line.

Aug. 10: Vorhees struggled in two one-on-one reps against defensive lineman Travis Jones, who shook free in one matchup with an impressive hump move.

Aug. 7: Vorhees was solid in his limited reps with the Ravens’ starting offense against the Colts. Cleveland had several strong run blocks but appeared partly responsible for a second-quarter sack on quarterback Devin Leary that led to a fumble, which Cleveland recovered.

Aug. 3: Vorhees again got the “start” with the first-team offensive line at the Ravens’ practice at M&T Bank Stadium, while Cleveland worked with the second team.

Aug. 2: When asked when he wants to have a left guard picked, Harbaugh said, “Today.” And if the Ravens had to make that decision right then and there, Harbaugh said Vorhees would be the starter. But camp is still going, and so is the competition. He noted that Cleveland has had good days recently — Vorhees has just had more of them. Cleveland was responsible for opening a gap for a great run for the second team.

July 31: Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Vorhees and Cleveland are in a “great battle” for the starting job. Vorhees is still the favorite, but both have earned snaps with the first-team offense in camp. Cleveland got briefly benched after a false-start penalty.

July 28: Defensive lineman Broderick Washington registered a couple of interior pressures, but it was tough to know whom to blame. The Ravens’ first-string offensive line, including Vorhees, otherwise held up well in its first day in pads.

July 23: The pads won’t come on until Monday. Check back then.

Starting outside cornerback

Cornerback Jaire Alexander signs autographs for fans after a training camp session. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Health will dictate the race here. Jaire Alexander is the early favorite to start alongside Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey after signing a one-year deal in mid-June, but he’ll have to learn the defense and stay on the field. Injuries have limited the two-time All-Pro to 34 games over the past four seasons, including seven last year with the Green Bay Packers.

Chidobe Awuzie, another offseason addition, appeared in just eight games last season for the Tennessee Titans. T.J. Tampa, a fourth-round draft pick in 2024, played just seven games and 18 defensive snaps as a rookie.

Aug. 19: Awuzie and Alexander missed their second practice of the week.

Aug. 16: Neither Awuzie nor Alexander played in the Ravens’ preseason win over the Cowboys.

Aug. 13: Awuzie struggled in coverage against wide receiver Rashod Bateman, but Alexander remained sidelined.

Aug. 10: Alexander missed practice, but Harbaugh indicated his injury was not considered serious.

Aug. 7: Neither Alexander nor Awuzie played in the preseason game against the Colts, an encouraging indication of their role in the Ravens’ regular-season plans. Tampa, meanwhile, played over 90 snaps overall, contributing on defense and special teams in his preseason debut.

Aug. 5: Awuzie started off with the ones against the Colts, but Alexander had his fair share of reps with both the first team and the second team. Alexander didn’t make any big individual tackles, but he helped combine on a few big stops, including a goal-line stop in the red zone drill. Awuzie had a quiet day, but allowed a big completion to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Aug. 3: Awuzie got the nod over Alexander for the Ravens’ first set of first-first team snaps in 11-on-11 action at M&T Bank Stadium. Alexander had a couple of impressive reps but also allowed a deep completion from Jackson to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. Awuzie didn’t get tested often in coverage.

Aug. 2: Alexander made his first interception of practice in 11-on-11s, with a second one in the following seven-on-seven drill. He was the most noticeable cornerback. Tampa had great coverage on a deep route, but a perfect pass meant he gave up long yardage. Awuzie had a quiet day — which can be good and bad, because it means he didn’t give up any big plays.

July 30: Tampa came up with the lone interception from the Ravens’ first three padded practices, picking off a Cooper Rush pass near the goal line that was aimed right at him. Tampa also has stacked a few nice wins in one-on-ones, breaking up a pass to wide receiver Devontez Walker in consecutive days. Awuzie also nearly picked off a Lamar Jackson pass and earned a shout-out from Harbaugh, who praised his football IQ.

Alexander, meanwhile, had his first downright rough day. He gave up a touchdown in the red zone and, despite being flagged for pass interference against wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a one-on-one drill, still gave up a completion.

July 29: Alexander returned to practice after missing Monday’s and made a play almost immediately, breaking up a back-shoulder pass to Walker from Jackson in 11-on-11 drills.

July 28: Awuzie returned to team drills and helped force an incomplete pass to Walker in the red zone. Alexander, meanwhile, missed practice because of swelling in his knee, but Harbaugh said he was expected to return soon.

July 26: Awuzie was on hand for practice but was held out of team drills. Alexander allowed a deep completion to Walker on a back-shoulder pass but was otherwise stout, forcing several incompletions when he was targeted in coverage.

July 25: Awuzie didn’t practice for long, but Harbaugh said he was fine after practice. Awuzie didn’t leave the field, suggesting the issue was indeed not serious.

July 24: Alexander got dusted on a vertical route by Walker in a half-field passing drill but responded by blanketing him a few plays later in the same period. Tampa allowed a couple of solid gains to reserve wide receivers. Awuzie had another solid day.

July 23: The Ravens seem like they might be happy to bring Alexander along slowly as he grasps the defense. Most of the reps he got in his camp debut were against second- and third-string wide receivers, whom he handled with ease.

Outside linebacker

Outside linebacker David Ojabo is entering the final season of his rookie contract. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

If the Ravens open the season with five outside linebackers, it won’t be hard to guess the group: Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, Adisa Isaac and second-round pick Mike Green.

But there’s intrigue among the reserves. How big a role can Green carve out as a rookie? Can Isaac push his way onto the field after an injury-marred rookie year? And, perhaps most compelling, what does David Ojabo need to do to make the team in the final year of his rookie contract?

Aug. 16: Isaac suffered a dislocated elbow early in the preseason win over the Cowboys and will be “out for a few weeks, at least,” Harbaugh said. His uncertain availability should help the roster case of Ojabo, who had a quiet night as a pass rusher.

Aug. 7: Ojabo had an unblocked sack against the Colts in the preseason opener, while Isaac had a sack on a rep where Green nearly got to the pocket for the takedown himself. All three played throughout the first half and contributed as run defenders as well. Green had the most consistent pass rush production.

Aug. 4: Ojabo was quiet, except when he got beat badly when he tried to set the edge. He didn’t stand out in the one-on-one drills against the offensive line, either. Meanwhile, Isaac helped in the pass rush and wrapped up the one-on-one drills by beating his man quickly and easily.

Aug. 3: Neither Isaac nor Ojabo stood out in team drills during the Ravens’ practice at M&T Bank Stadium, while Green showed his impressive bend and acceleration in a couple of wins during a pass rush drill.

Aug. 2: Isaac flashed a couple of times as a run defender and also batted a pass near the line of scrimmage after getting into the backfield.

July 28: Green got in for a would-be sack against Rush, but it came on an unblocked pass rush. He also beat rookie offensive tackle Carson Vinson easily on an inside spin move in one-on-ones. Isaac didn’t stand out in one-on-ones or in team drills.

July 24: Harbaugh said Ojabo is “healthy, stronger than he’s ever been, looks great out here the first two days. So expect him to play great.”

July 23: Ojabo showed good burst off the line of scrimmage, but he got pancaked on a run play by fullback Patrick Ricard. Green registered at least one pressure against Rush.

This article has been updated.