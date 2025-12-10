Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing at practice Wednesday, the fifth straight week he’ll be sidelined for at least one session before a game.

An ankle injury limited Jackson last Wednesday, when a teammate apparently stepped on him, and he sat out Thursday’s practice. Jackson returned to practice Friday as a full participant and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ 27-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing 19-for-35 for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and rushing seven times for 43 yards.

The defeat added extra urgency to Sunday’s rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, who won in Baltimore in Week 13. The Ravens (6-7) need a win at Paycor Stadium to keep pace with the Steelers (7-6) in the AFC North.

Jackson, who was sidelined for about a month earlier this season with a hamstring injury, has also missed practices because of knee and toe injuries in recent weeks.

Asked Monday about the Ravens’ practice plans for Jackson, coach John Harbaugh said that “there’s no science to it.”

“You want to have everybody practicing every day,” he added. “That’s your goal as a coach, but it’s a long season. These guys go through a lot, Lamar as much as anybody. He has the ball in his hand every play. He is making plays. He’s doing what he does. He’s competing like crazy. So there are going to be times when he is just not going to be up for practice.

“It’s just not going to be the best way to go about doing it, and that’s a conversation between Lamar [and] the trainers. We’re involved in that to some degree, but what’s best for him to be ready to play his best on Sunday, that’s really what matters.”