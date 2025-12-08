Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens’ regular-season home finale is moving to prime time.

The NFL announced Monday that the Ravens’ Week 16 game against the New England Patriots, originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff Dec. 21, has been “flexed” to 8:20 p.m. for a “Sunday Night Football” broadcast on NBC.

The matchup between Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, a front-runner for MVP honors this season, will replace the previously scheduled Cincinnati Bengals-Miami Dolphins game.

After a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens are running out of time to make a run for a playoff spot. Their playoff odds are down to 27%, according to The New York Times’ playoff simulator, and the team will likely need at least three wins in their four remaining games against the Cincinnati Bengals (Week 15), Patriots, Green Bay Packers (Week 17) and Steelers (Week 18).