The NFL has suspended Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland three games without pay after he was arrested in the offseason for driving under the influence.

Cleveland negotiated a plea deal on Nov. 14 and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Cleveland was pulled over at 10:25 p.m. on Feb. 12 in Milledgeville, Georgia after an officer observed him driving erratically.

The officer put him through a field sobriety test after noting Cleveland’s eyes were glassy and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his truck. Cleveland failed the first part of the test before declining to move on to the next parts due to pain in his ankle. He agreed to a breathalyzer test instead.

The 6-foot-7 and 315 pound lineman, according to the booking report, “was able to give a sufficient sample with a result of 0.178 BAC.” The legal driving limit is 0.08.

Nine months after the incident, the league doled out his punishment, saying he violated the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy.

Under the terms of his plea agreement he also has to undergo evaluation and treatment as well as attend and complete a DUI risk reduction program and a DUI victim impact panel. He was sentenced to 24 hours in jail but got credit for time served on the night of his arrest.

His probation also includes 40 hours of community service within six months of his sentencing.

Cleveland, who had played sparingly in 2024, was a free agent at the time. The Ravens signed him to a one-year, $1.17 million contract on March 15.

At the start of training camp, the Ravens said Cleveland would compete with Andrew Vorhees for the starting left guard position, but a few weeks into training camp, Vorhees was awarded the position.

Cleveland also lost the backup center contest to Corey Bullock. In 2024, Cleveland was often the Ravens’ sixth lineman, but he has been inactive the past three games.

Cleveland logged three offensive snaps (0.5% of the team’s snaps) and 47 special teams snaps (16.8%) in 10 games this season.