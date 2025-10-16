Amid ongoing offseason construction at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, a stream of charter buses with a police escort pulled into the ballpark’s parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

They weren’t full of baseball players, though.

For the first time ever, a group of football players took the field at Camden Yards. The Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Ravens on Sunday, have opted to make Oriole Park their home for practices this week, rather than flying back to the West Coast. They’ll soon head to London for this weekend’s game.

It’s a unique situation. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw pitches off the tarp-covered mound Wednesday and caught behind home plate. Coach Sean McVay told reporters the ballpark is a “pretty damn cool setting.”

But practicing on a field visible from the surrounding city also presents challenges. NFL teams — wary of opponents spying on their game plan — are notoriously private. A Rams spokesperson did not reply when asked what measures the team had taken to protect their practice from prying eyes.

The field is in the shadow of B&O Warehouse and the adjacent, 20-story Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, as well as other structures. Some on social media have posted photos of the empty field and of the Rams practicing.

The Maryland Stadium Authority, which works out of the warehouse, and its tenants were “advised not to take any photos and/or videos of the Los Angeles Rams practices,” according to authority spokesperson Rachelina Bonacci. Orioles spokesperson Jennifer Grondahl said that Orioles employees in the warehouse were also advised not to take photos or video.

Bonacci said that the authority has “taken appropriate steps to enhance security measures” during Rams practices.

It’s unclear if Hilton guests have been issued any guidance. The hotel did not reply to requests for comment, and a clerk at the front desk told a reporter that a manager was unavailable.

Oriole Park’s left field has been striped into a 60-plus yard, mini-football field with a smaller version in right field.

It’s a peculiar sight at Camden Yards, a treasured ballpark that helped usher in the end of multi-sports stadiums. Michael Dumont, a nearby resident, walked around the stadium Wednesday and, through the exterior fence, snapped a photo of goalposts in right field.

“I wanted to see it for myself,” he said.

The practices are closed to the public. Extra measures to prevent anyone videoing the action might seem paranoid, but a morsel of information can offer a leg up in a game of inches.

When a Denver Broncos staffer filmed an opposing practice for six minutes in 2010, he was fired and the team and head coach were both fined.

In the Rams’ case, it’s unusual for a team to spend a whole week practicing in such an “exposed” environment, said Kevin Bryant, the author of “Spies on the Sidelines: The High-Stakes World of NFL Espionage.”

“It’s definitely problematic,” he said.

Most concerning, he said, would be hotels with a view of the ballpark. There’s nothing to stop an employee from an opposing team, such as the Rams’ next foe, the Jacksonville Jaguars, from booking a room and monitoring practice. NFL rules are hazy on whether that’s allowed, Bryant said.

The bulk of an NFL practice wouldn’t help an opponent with strategy. But viewing new plays, trick plays or the status of injured players could prove helpful.

Teams can combat that, Bryant said, by obfuscating what they’re working on. In the past, coaches have mixed up players’ jersey numbers or run plays with an extra man — placing 12 on the field — to confuse anyone snooping.

Spying has long been part of football. It became a hot-button topic when the New England Patriots filmed opposing team’s signals from 2000 to 2007, which became known as “Spygate,” and in 2023 when the NCAA launched an investigation into sign-stealing at the University of Michigan.

Apart from any potential privacy risks, practicing at Camden Yards presents a novel experience for the Rams. Wide receiver Davante Adams told reporters that it marked his first time practicing on a baseball field.

“It’s just grass at the end of the day — barring nobody ends up in the infield here,” he said.