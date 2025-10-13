Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he understands the frustration of the Ravens’ fan base amid a franchise-worst 1-5 start, but that he remains optimistic about a turnaround this season.

Asked at his news conference about how he’s dealt with the Ravens’ struggles in a season with Super Bowl hopes, Harbaugh gave a three-plus-minute response that touched on his belief in the organization, his faith and his relationship with owner Steve Bisciotti.

He ended the answer with a note of appreciation for Ravens fans, whose calls for changes to the team’s coaching staff, front office and personnel have only grown louder in the wake of the team’s 17-3 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens’ fourth straight defeat.

“I know how much they care and how much they want us to be great,” Harbaugh said. “And even when they’re frustrated and even if they say things that are hurtful, it’s OK, because that’s our job. That’s our job. And it’s also going to be great. It’s going to be wonderful when things are rolling again and they can enjoy it like they’re supposed to. And that’s why we’re working so hard to get it where it needs to be.”

Harbaugh, whose frustrations with the team have surfaced only in flickers after losses this season, said Sunday that he does not expect to shake up his coaching staff during the Ravens’ bye week. He added Monday that his staff members “are giving everything they’ve got every single day to be the very best they can.”

“As a leader, you’re here to serve them and to help them and to do everything you can to put people in the best position to be successful with their jobs and to support them and to be honest with them, too, sure,” he added. “And that’s a big part of it, and I think everybody, all the guys, would tell you that I’m very honest and up-front and direct about whatever it might be. And do it in a way that’s very respectful and appreciative of the amazing talent that we have.”

“And that’s the other thing: If I didn’t think we had the talent or the ability or the work ethic or the care factor from everyone in the building, then I wouldn’t be as optimistic as I am. And what I present to you and the fans in this setting here is the exact way I feel. I’m not trying to stand up here and feed anybody any baloney or say things that aren’t true or talk out of both sides of my mouth.”

Harbaugh also noted his appreciation for Bisciotti, who he said is “turning over every rock” to help the Ravens this season, as well as other team officials.

“I have an owner who is an incredible man, an incredible leader, an incredible support and a great friend who wants to be great and wants to help me do the best job I can do,” he said. “And I have a general manager [Eric DeCosta] who feels the same way and a team president [Sashi Brown] and [executive vice president] Ozzie Newsome and a coaching staff and a staff ... all through the building that all they want to do is do their best. But then it’s just a bunch of coaches and a bunch of players that that’s all they care about and all they think about. And I can stand on that.”

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only four teams since the NFL’s 1970 merger have made the playoffs after starting a season 1-5, with the 2020 Washington Football Team (now Commanders) the most recent.

Harbaugh said most of his hopes for a turnaround are pinned on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s expected to return from a hamstring injury after the bye.

“Psychologically, how much am I leaning into Lamar coming back and playing?” Harbaugh said. “Yeah, if I was on the couch with the psychiatrist right now, if I was spilling it, I would have to say I’m leaning really hard into that. Really hard, yeah. For any kind of psychological well-being, spiritual well-being, I’m leaning hard on that happening. So I’m very hopeful that that happens.”