The Ravens are keeping their franchise leader in catches, yards and touchdowns for three more years after agreeing with tight end Mark Andrews on a contract extension.

Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler, became the franchise leader in touchdowns last December. He broke the team’s record for receiving yards on Nov. 16 and then moved into first for catches in the Ravens’ Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 473 catches, 5,862 yards and 56 touchdowns.

“Mark is an all-time Raven — a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community,“ general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. ”Congratulations to Mark and his family!”

All three of the Ravens’ tight ends were pending free agents. Andrews was at the end of his four-year rookie contract extension. Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are in the final years of their rookie contracts.

Andrews is the first to sign an extension. The three-year contract is worth $39.3 million, with $26 million guaranteed. His average annual salary is $13.1 million. His 2025 salary is $7 million, with a cap hit of $16,912,970 with the addition of bonuses.

Amid the Ravens struggles, Likely (who broke his foot in training camp) has underperformed expectations and Kolar has been solid but limited. Andrews is the team’s leader in touchdowns (5), and he is second in receptions (37) and receiving yards (332).

He also had a strong 2024 season, although it ended with a mistake at the most critical time.

Andrews, who was drafted the same year as quarterback Lamar Jackson, was again one of his most reliable targets. He made 55 catches for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, Jackson looked to him for the potential game-tying 2-point conversion against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoffs, and Andrews dropped the ball.

After the game, Andrews did not speak to the media. However, he later posted an apology to his Instagram account and said he was determined to come back better this season.

Andrews is now signed through 2028, which would make him a Raven for over decade. He has been a steady contributor in his first eight seasons. Since 2019, he has the most receiving touchdowns (53) by a tight end in the NFL, and his 439 receptions and 5,310 receiving yards rank as the league’s third most among tight ends.