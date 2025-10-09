Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens punter Jordan Stout is pretty sure linebacker Jake Hummel “is actually my worst nightmare.”

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace recalls being shown video of the special teams “ace” blocking a punt for the Los Angeles Rams. Then Hummel arrived in Baltimore and within two games did the same for the Ravens — a feat that running back Justice Hill thinks has been done once since he arrived in Baltimore in 2019.

“Thank God he’s with us,” Stout said.

But Hummel thought he’d be with the team the Ravens are welcoming into M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday as they face the Rams.

An undrafted rookie out of Iowa State, Hummel knew special teams were his path to success — a fact his agent emphasized. His college career had taught him that. He said that’s how he eventually earned his way onto the Cyclones’ starting defense.

That mentality helped Hummel make the Rams’ 53-man roster out of training camp in 2022. Over the next three seasons, he became a special teams staple while earning defensive snaps here and there. When his rookie contract was up, Hummel thought his career would continue to grow within the Rams organization.

Then the Ravens “came knocking.”

Known for their special teams excellence, the Ravens had just come off a season that fell short of expectations. And then they lost two of their biggest special teams contributors, linebackers Chris Board and Malik Harrison, to free agency. They hoped Hummel would help fill that void.

Despite having little experience with the East Coast, Hummel and his wife were wooed.

“I saw it as opportunity to go play for an organization where they really value special teams players,” Hummel said.

That’s not always the case. People know there are three phases of the game but often don’t value the third as much as the other two.

“Everybody knows offense and defense, but they don’t understand how vital that third phase is, until either something really good happens or something really bad happens,” said safety Sanoussi Kane, last year’s seventh-round draft pick who earned playing time in 15 of 17 games his rookie season for his special teams contributions.

When players dream of their NFL careers, they often envision making an impact on offense or defense. But that attitude is not prevalent within the walls of the Ravens’ Owings Mills practice facility, where young players seem eager to do whatever it takes.

“The position groups that aren’t even necessarily special teams guys, like, they even see the importance of it,” said Hummel, who sounded impressed.

For anyone who didn’t understand it, Hummel’s arrival has emphasized it.

Tylan Wallace gets past Jake Hummel of the Rams, left, on his way to a punt-return touchdown in overtime of the Ravens’ 37-31 win in 2023. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rookie linebacker Teddye Buchanan has worked himself into the starting lineup, playing next to Pro Bowler Roquan Smith. But the admiration was clear in his voice as he described Hummel as a guy he models himself after.

Kane is in only his second season, but he’s felt the need to step into a leadership role with how many young guys are on the team. He said Hummel has helped him grow tremendously.

Even outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who plays a very different role, and Hill, who is older and more experienced than Hummel, have said they have learned from Hummel.

Hummel was a hesitant teacher at first, though. He felt he had to prove himself before he could tell others what to do.

But it was hard to prove himself when he wasn’t on the field. First he missed part of organized team activities in May due to his son’s birth. Then he missed the start of training camp with a hand injury.

Hill said he didn’t know much about Hummel when the Ravens signed him, but he asked tight end Charlie Kolar his thoughts. Kolar, Hummel’s college roommate (“A lot of people get surprised by that,” Hummel said with a laugh), told Hill that Hummel is a “dog.” Stout got the feeling he was going to be a “menace on the field” from watching the way he worked in the weight room.

Neither of them remembered that Hummel was on the field two years ago when Wallace returned a punt for a touchdown to beat the Rams in overtime.

“Wow, and he was on that? I guess you never think about that,” Stout said.

Hummel does. In fact, he can’t escape it.

“Oh, I remember,” Hummel said. “It’s funny because I’ll meet with [Ravens special teams coordinator] Chris Horton, and he has a game ball from that game, and he has the score from that game. I remember.”

But Hummel is no longer a Ram. Instead, he has quickly become “the guy” for the Ravens’ special teams, Wallace said.

“If they have a good ace on their kickoff, we want him blocking him,” Wallace said. “Or we’re setting up rushes for him on punt return, for him to block the punt, since he has probably the most experience on this team blocking punts. So, no, that’s our main special teams ace guy.”

Hummel has played 83% of the Ravens’ special teams snaps. He’s made five special teams tackles, including a few that saved the Ravens from opposing returners reaching the open field.

Robinson said it’s difficult to be good in so many phases of special teams, as Hummel is, because so many different skills are required.

A lot of it is also specific to the game plan, Hummel said, so it requires a lot of film study. One of the first images Hill recalled of Hummel was of him breaking down film on his iPad as the two went to get IVs. Hummel said he tries to identify who he’ll be matched up against each week.

As players try to emulate Hummel’s work ethic and have absorbed his enthusiasm for the craft, Stout has seen the special teams units grow closer than they have been since he’s been here. He said that’s also a product of the team wanting to rebound from last year, the coaches’ leadership and the young players’ eagerness.

Wallace agreed.

The trust and confidence between the players and the coaching staff have allowed Stout to average 50.0 yards per punt, by far his career best, because he said he can focus solely on punting while trusting everyone to protect him.

It’s also allowed Hummel to demonstrate why the Ravens brought him here — and how important special teams are — with his blocked punt against the Browns.

“I heard that he told Chris, ‘Put me out there. This is what I’m going to do. Let me rush. I’ll block the punt,’” Stout said. “And he did.”

As Hummel explained it, they had a punt rush in the game plan but weren’t sure they’d use it. After one of the first punts they faced, he went to Horton on the sideline to describe what he was seeing. Horton then set up the play, and Hummel executed it.

“If only Sanoussi would have picked it up and scored, that would have been the cherry on the cake,” Hill said with a laugh.