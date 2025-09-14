Devontez Walker might not know this, but DeAndre Hopkins is his biggest fan.

And Hopkins might not know this, but he’s had a huge impact on Walker early in his second season.

Of course, Hopkins’ highlights dominated the younger receiver’s childhood memories of football. The 33-year-old Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler with seven 1,000-yard seasons and is known for dominating 50-50 balls.

But it’s the small moments, the ones not caught on camera, that have helped Walker take a huge step this year.

“We have little side conversations every day,” Walker said. “He probably doesn’t know those little conservations we have go a long way with me. I think on those all the time. He’s one of those guys, he’s been there for me since he got here, so he’s somebody I kind of lean on.”

Hopkins has emphasized to Walker that he needs just to play instead of overthinking. Through training camp, it was clear Walker was playing faster and more confidently. He made plays in practices and preseason games, becoming one of the stars of camp.

But, when the season kicked off, Walker was relegated to a special teams role as the offense tried to outpace the Buffalo Bills.

It wasn’t until Lamar Jackson and his cast of superstars found themselves struggling against the Cleveland Browns’ defense in Week 2 that they finally looked to Walker.

With the Ravens up just 10-3 at halftime, the offense looked like it might finally build momentum on its first drive of the second half.

Hopkins had come down with one of his signature 50-50 catches. Jackson was scrambling, backpedaling 10 yards before rolling to the left and heaving the ball downfield while on the run.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was stuck to Hopkins, but Jackson placed it just behind Newsome’s back. Hopkins dove around Newsome, catching the ball about a foot above the ground at the goal line.

Upon review, the ball was spotted at the 1-yard line, a call that Hopkins and his teammates disagreed with.

“I knew I was in,” Hopkins said. “I’m not sure whatever I did to whoever is in New York ruling things ... [short of the goal line]. But I feel like we get judged and we get questioned about things that we do on the field. I feel like no one owes me anything, but I think those guys got it wrong in New York. But I respect the league and how they go about business, but they definitely got that wrong.”

The Ravens squandered the opportunity and walked away with a field goal. The home crowd booed.

Then the Ravens’ defense gifted the offense the ball at the 5-yard-line following a Nate Wiggins interception.

Tensions were high in the stadium after the last failed red-zone series. And then the first three plays failed to get the Ravens in the end zone. Facing fourth-and-2, they had to decide whether to settle for another field goal, up 13-3, or go for it.

They went for it. And they looked to Walker. After faking a handoff to running back Derrick Henry, Jackson found Walker streaking across the back of the end zone. He easily made the 2-yard catch.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes Sunday, and two went to Devontez Walker. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

“You got to always be ready when those opportunities present themselves,” Walker said. “Because there may not be many, but when you get in there, they expect you to produce. You got twos, threes in practice, but when you get out there in the game with Lamar, you’re a one at that point.”

And so Walker’s first catch of the season and second of his career was also his first touchdown of the season and second of his career.

That score helped swing the momentum, and the Ravens won 41-17. They scored touchdowns on the next two possessions, with Walker responsible for the following one, as well.

This time, the Ravens were facing second-and-14 at the 24-yard line. At the snap, Walker took off for the end zone, getting a step on cornerback Myles Harden. By the time Jackson dropped the ball in Walker’s hands, he had two steps of separation.

Walker finished the game with two catches for 26 yards and two touchdowns. He has three career catches and three career touchdowns.

“We was talkin’ about that,” said wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who might rival Hopkins for Walker’s biggest fan. “Whaaaat? Three catches [for three touchdowns], I think that’s an insane stat. It’s good for him, it’s cool for him, and I hope he keeps it up.”

The defense, which had been itching for takeaways, squeezed a touchdown in there when linebacker Roquan Smith returned outside linebacker Tavius Robinson’s strip sack for a touchdown.

And Hopkins closed out the Ravens’ scoring with a 23-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Once again completely covered, this time by cornerback Cameron Mitchell, Hopkins made another contested catch. This one was unquestionably in the end zone.

Hopkins has a little too much experience to boast an efficiency like Walker’s three career catches for three touchdowns. However, he can say that all three of his touchdowns as a Raven have been contested catches, proving he doesn’t need to be faster and stronger than defensive backs 10 years younger than he is.

“I’ve been doing this for a while,” Hopkins said. “It comes with knowing where the quarterback is putting the ball and doing it over and over throughout my career.”

With four seasons of experience, including a breakout last year, Bateman has established his place in the offense and in the league. Like Walker, he remains awed by the legend who is now his teammate.

“Yeah, ain’t gonna lie, those catches was crazy,” Bateman said. “Impressive. Hall of Famer. Guy that I grew up watching. So it’s definitely cool to be on the same team as him and see him make plays.”

Maybe Hopkin’s propensity for winning 50-50 balls isn’t contagious like Odell Beckham’s one-handed catches were two seasons ago, but his signature skill will certainly open things for the younger receivers.

“I mean, just throw it up, and he’s going to come down with it,” wide receiver Tylan Wallace said. “So just looking at that and looking at all the things that a defense has to defend, I mean, I would say it’s pretty rough on them.”