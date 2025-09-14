A week after struggling in his Ravens debut, cornerback Jaire Alexander is inactive for the team’s home opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Alexander allowed three catches on three targets for 83 yards in 30 coverage snaps in the Ravens’ Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to Pro Football Focus. A knee injury limited him in practice Wednesday, but Alexander was a full participant Thursday and Friday and did not have an injury designation for Week 2.

Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he attributed some of Alexander’s struggles to his availability at practice. Alexander missed over three weeks of workouts in August and early September while recovering from a minor knee operation.

“The main thing right now is just to get him right,” Harbaugh said. “He’s healthy enough, but we have to get him right so we can go out there and play like Jaire Alexander, which I fully expect him to do. We’ll just give him an opportunity to do that.”

With Alexander sidelined, the Ravens will rely more on cornerbacks T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin and safety Reuben Lowery, who can line up in the slot. Chidobe Awuzie earned more playing time than Alexander in Week 1.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) will miss their second straight game with injuries.

Also inactive are running back Keaton Mitchell, offensive tackle Carson Vinson and outside linebacker David Ojabo. Harbaugh said Monday that Mitchell, who was also a healthy scratch in Week 1, needs to offer more as a special teams contributor.

“He does OK in special teams, but he’ll tell you he needs to get better in that area to justify the spot,” Harbaugh said. “Otherwise, you’re going light in a couple other areas.”

Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow/eye) is inactive. Also sidelined are quarterback Shedeur Sanders, running back Raheim Sanders, guard Zak Zinter and defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr.