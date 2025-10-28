With a new manager at the helm, the Orioles’ coaching staff is expected to undergo considerable restructuring, according to multiple industry sources. A central piece of it is the departure of multiple hitting coaches.

One of the first moves comes as assistant hitting coach and upper level hitting coordinator Sherman Johnson departs for the Chicago White Sox, according to two sources.

Johnson will become the White Sox’s minor league hitting coordinator, the sources said. In Chicago, he will reunite with former Orioles hitting coach Ryan Fuller, who became the White Sox’s director of hitting last year.

Another assistant hitting coach, Tommy Joseph, is also not returning to the Orioles next year, two separate sources said. It remains to be seen whether Cody Asche, the lead hitting coach, stays in Baltimore.

Orioles assistant hitting coach Tommy Joseph photographed during the 2025 Baltimore Orioles Media Day during spring training. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

And with the hiring of manager Craig Albernaz, interim manager Tony Mansolino is also not expected to return, a source said.

First base coach Anthony Sanders has been given permission to discuss opportunities with other teams, according to one of the sources. SNY first reported the news.

At this point, it’s unclear whether the pitching coaches will return under Albernaz, nor is it finalized what bench coach Robinson Chirinos’ future holds. John Mabry, added midway through the season as an adviser to the coaching staff, could be retained.

This marks the second time in two years Baltimore has reshuffled its hitting coaches. Last winter, Fuller and Matt Borgschulte left the organization to join the White Sox and Minnesota Twins, respectively.

The at-bats from the Orioles this season left something to be desired. Baltimore finished 24th with a .235 average and 21st with a .699 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. The Orioles’ 18.5% line drive was the second lowest in the majors; their walk rate of 8% ranked 22nd and they struck out at a 24.2% rate, which was the third highest.

Those numbers were exacerbated because of a trade deadline sell-off that involved Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Laureano heading to the San Diego Padres, but the offense struggled even before August. Another issue, of course, relates to injuries that impacted Ryan Mountcastle, Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Tyler O’Neill and others.

The hitting philosophy for the Orioles revolved around combining smart swing decisions with exit velocity and launch angle to do damage. The Orioles speak of a “go zone,” which differs for each player but generally means pitches in the heart of the plate. Early in counts, patience is preached as hitters wait for a pitch to which they can do damage.

However, that philosophy didn’t translate into success, despite its roots in proven tactics.

The results for the Cleveland Guardians, where Albernaz served as associate manager, were worse.

Cleveland finished with the second-worst average (.226) and OPS (.670). The Guardians scored the third fewest runs of any team (643).