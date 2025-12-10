ORLANDO, Fla. — The state of the Orioles’ lineup is suddenly much stronger.

That’s what happens when a team signs Pete Alonso, as the Orioles did, to a five-year, $155 million contract. Baltimore announced its desire to add a major bat, and president of baseball operations Mike Elias delivered.

The trickle-down effect on the Orioles roster could be felt in multiple ways, and this signing may only be the first major move in what could have a domino effect.

First, some facts about Alonso:

The 31-year-old hit 38 home runs last season for the New York Mets

He’s a five-time All-Star who has played 152 or more games each of the last five seasons

His career slugging percentage is .516

Any way it’s written, Alonso is a lineup-changing figure. Given the way Baltimore’s hitters struggled last season, the front office determined the team needed an injection of that sort of firepower.

These are some of the ways Alonso impacts the Orioles.

Two players become possible trade chips

Ryan Mountcastle, left, receives congratulations from Coby Mayo after hitting a home run in August. (Alyssa Howell/AP)

The Orioles already had two right-handed first basemen on their roster: Coby Mayo and Ryan Mountcastle. They also plan to mix in lefty-hitting catcher Samuel Basallo at first base and designated hitter.

After signing Alonso, the Orioles could move one or both of Mountcastle and Mayo as they pursue a starting pitcher. Mountcastle has one year of team control remaining before he is eligible for free agency, and Mayo, who turned 24 on Wednesday, won’t be a free agent until 2032.

The Athletic reported the Orioles have expressed interest in Miami right-hander Edward Cabrera, and the Marlins have a need at first base. There could be a match there.

Mayo’s value is likely higher than Mountcastle’s given his remaining years of team control, although Mayo has yet to put together consistent results at the major league level. Mayo hit .217 in 85 games last season with a .687 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Mountcastle’s heights are higher, but he’s coming off an injury-shortened season in which he batted .250 in 89 games with a .653 OPS.

As Baltimore orchestrates its lineup for 2025, it will be difficult to include Mayo and Mountcastle. Alonso, despite being a below-average defensive first baseman, will warrant everyday starts there or as the designated hitter. Baltimore will also use the DH spot for Basallo, catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Taylor Ward on occasion.

Before the Alonso deal, Elias said the position of a free agent hitter matters less in December than adding a bat that will raise the floor and ceiling of the lineup.

The lineup receives a jolt

Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson celebrate a Westburg home run in September. (Pamela Smith/AP)

Before Wednesday, Gunnar Henderson led the Orioles in single-season home run tallies, with 37 in 2024. Ward hit a career-high 36 homers last season for the Los Angeles Angels.

Then there’s Alonso, who has slugged more than 34 homers in each of his six full seasons, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Alonso reached a high of 53 in 2019, and last season he posted his best OPS (.871) since that season. Adding him gives Baltimore a clear cleanup hitter, and that could boost everyone around him.

The lineup construction may change routinely, and manager Craig Albernaz has plenty of time to consider it. But, for the purposes of this story, we shall assume Henderson hits ahead of Alonso, be that as leadoff and No. 2 or No. 3 and cleanup.

That could ensure Henderson sees more pitches to hit. Opposing pitchers walked Henderson 62 times in 2025, which led the Orioles. They could pitch around him in big spots. With a runner on second, Henderson walked 22.4% of the time, with five intentional walks.

Alonso, meanwhile, hit .309 with a 1.035 OPS with runners in scoring position. Opposing teams may go after Henderson — giving him better pitches to hit — rather than risking putting him on ahead of Alonso’s imposing bat.

The addition of Alonso could assist Rutschman and others by easing the expectations and pressure on everyone else around him.

Plus, one area that became a talking point last season was the absence of a veteran leader among position players who could help settle a group of players mired in slumps and losing.

Alonso fits the description of one. He will enter the clubhouse as the most decorated position player, having appeared in five All-Star Games and multiple Home Run Derbies. His contract status elevates his standing, too.

Lefties, beware

Taylor Ward smiles after he hit a walk-off home run in August. (John McCoy/Getty Images)

The bane of Baltimore’s lineup may be no more. For years, the Orioles’ left-handed-heavy lineup has struggled against southpaw pitchers. But, with the addition of Ward and Alonso, that could change, leaving Baltimore more platoon-neutral.

The Orioles hit .231 with a .661 against left-handers last season. Over their careers, Ward and Alonso have succeeded in those right-on-left matchups.

Ward’s career numbers against lefties: .283 average and an .824 OPS.

Alonso has been better against righties in his career, but his .232 career average against lefties is aided by an .835 OPS.

Baltimore as a destination?

Orioles fans take in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The Orioles have failed to attract a major free agent. Alonso bucks that trend. And, with Alonso joining a young core that includes the 24-year-old Henderson and 22-year-old Jackson Holliday, perhaps others will see Baltimore as a place to be long term.

Baltimore attempted to keep right-hander Corbin Burnes last winter, but he chose Arizona, where he lives. The Orioles courted Kyle Schwarber this winter, but he stayed in Philadelphia.

Now the Orioles have sealed just their third multiyear free agent signing under Elias, joining O’Neill and right-hander Ryan Helsley.

And they may not be done. A source with knowledge of their thinking said the Orioles reamin interested in multiple starting pitchers, either by trade or free agency.