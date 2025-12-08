ORLANDO, Fla. — The underperformance of the Orioles lineup in 2025 isn’t lost on team brass, and because of that, Baltimore is taking a different approach than previous winters when pursuing hitters.

The Orioles are casting their net far and wide in the hopes of landing one of the game’s best available batters. They are far less concerned at the moment where those batters might fit into the defensive arrangement than they are in their ability to elevate the lean production seen last season.

“We’re talking to a whole bunch of hitters, and we just view it as, ‘Do they improve the team? Do they improve the roster? Do they raise the ceiling of the team and do they have an impact?’” president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Monday on the first day of the winter meetings. “And if the player is good enough, we can figure out ways to accommodate them, so we have a lot of conversations going on, mostly in free agency, but also some in trades, on guys we view as impact bats.”

This is only the latest statement from Elias that displays a more aggressive approach to the offseason, although Elias didn’t go so far as to guarantee a splash signing. Elias said the Orioles remain in the mix for additional bullpen help and are seeking a top-end starting pitcher.

A source familiar with the Orioles’ negotiations this winter said the tenor Elias has used in public extends to private conversations with players and their representatives. Of course, that doesn’t mean Baltimore will get a major deal over the line. But the team has already been busy with acquisitions of outfielder Taylor Ward and right-hander Ryan Helsley.

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson sticks his tongue out after striking out in the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins on July 11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Elias said the Orioles have the payroll flexibility to acquire an impact player for the lineup and rotation. And when it comes to the potential impediment of a long-term contract — the likes of which Baltimore has yet to seal — Elias said the Orioles have been and remain willing to couple years and dollars to attract a pitcher.

“Trust me, we’ve offered them a lot,” said Elias. “And we’re absolutely willing to do that.”

The Orioles are in conversations with players at the top of the free agent market, such as right-handers Michael King and Tatsuya Imai and left-handers Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. The New York Post reported that Baltimore is set to meet with first baseman and designated hitter Pete Alonso at the winter meetings, and interest remains in outfielder and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Any of those players would elevate the current level of the team.

Schwarber and Alonso both drove in more than 125 runs.

Valdez finished 2025 with a 3.66 ERA in 192 innings and Suárez pitched to a 3.20 ERA in 157 1/3 innings. King dealt with knee and shoulder injuries that limited him to 73 1/3 innings (in which he posted a 3.44 ERA) and Imai is coveted after multiple stellar seasons in Japan.

The cost for a high-level free agent starter is steep, but Elias said he isn’t surprised by the way contracts have grown over the last decade for stars, since “healthy, durable, hard-throwing, effective starting pitching is harder and harder to come by, so it makes sense.”

The addition of Ward in the outfield could help improve the lineup. He hit a career-high 36 homers for the Los Angeles Angels last season and played in 157 games. That availability is part of what excites manager Craig Albernaz most.

“The biggest thing for me with Taylor is he plays every day,” Albernaz said. “I think having a steady presence out there and someone who posts every day is a big asset for us.”

But the Orioles are not closing the door on additional pieces for the lineup, despite there not being a clear opening. First base is a possibility if Baltimore moves one or both of Ryan Mountcastle and Coby Mayo in a trade (possibly to acquire a pitcher). Another outfielder would be welcome if that outfielder could play center field.

Where in the field they would play, at this point, matters less than where in the lineup they might hit.

“Our lineup underperformed their talent level last year, so just kind of injecting more hitting talent into the batting lineup is kind of item No. 1, and the positional aspect is something that we can adjust to after IDing the hitter we want to bring in,” Elias said.

The Orioles have been a major talking point during the first day of the winter meetings, and for good reason. The statements of intent from Elias are strong. Whether those statements are backed up by actions remains to be seen.