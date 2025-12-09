Mike Elias isn’t just looking for pitching this winter. Even after trading for veteran outfielder Taylor Ward, the Orioles president of baseball operations made it clear he’s on the hunt for an impact bat as well.

Live from the winter meetings, cohosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli react to what they heard from Elias and discuss the possibility of signing first baseman Pete Alonso.

