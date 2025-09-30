Mike Elias was asked what he learned from a 2025 season where the Orioles stumbled to a 75-87 record while free agent additions flopped and young stars regressed. The president of baseball operations paused, then answered.

“You have to evolve,” he said during the O’s end-of-season press conference on Monday. “You have to adapt in this game. That’s always been the case. But that’s the most concise lesson I can draw.”

It’s clear Elias and other members of the front office must learn from their disastrous year. But will they make the changes needed to right the ship?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli break down Elias’ comments and put a bow on the regular season.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.