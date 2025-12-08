As the hot stove heats up, we’re going position by position to preview the 2025-26 class of free agents. We’ve covered catchers, outfielders, infielders and starting pitchers (right-handers and left-handers). 2026 seasonal ages are listed next to their names.

The Orioles have begun rebuilding their bullpen with Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Helsley, but to make that unit a strength, there is more work to be done to stabilize the middle innings — or even add another splash.

Baltimore considers Helsley the closer, so that might take it out of the market for the most high-end relievers. Still, there are plenty of high-leverage situations that don’t include the ninth inning, and the Orioles could use help in those areas.

These right-handed relief options range from closers who can work alongside Helsley to those who can carry multiple innings out of the bullpen.

Kyle Finnegan, 34

Kyle Finnegan posted a career-high 38 saves for the Nationals in 2024. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

A major statement of intent would be to pursue Kyle Finnegan, who has recorded 112 saves in his career. He performed well for the Detroit Tigers after a midseason trade from the Washington Nationals. In 18 innings for Detroit, Finnegan produced a 1.50 ERA. He featured often as a setup man.

There are worse things than having multiple late-game options. Finnegan uses his splitter to generate ground balls at a 49.4% rate, and he boasts an upper-90s four-seam fastball.

Robert Suarez, 35

Robert Suarez has saved 76 games over the last two seasons. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Another big swing would be to land Robert Suarez, the younger brother of former Orioles pitcher Albert. Suarez is one of the most coveted arms on the market, and he will likely warrant a multiyear deal — the sort of which Baltimore has not frequently handed out (Helsley’s two-year deal contains an opt-out clause after the first season, so it may not be a multiyear contract after all).

Robert Suarez managed 40 saves for the Padres last season with a 2.97 ERA. His strikeout and walk rates are among the best in baseball, and he does it with a fastball that averages 98.6 mph.

Kyle Keller, 33

Kyle Keller last pitched in the major leagues with the Pirates in 2021. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The international market is not only for foreign-born players. There are several former major leaguers who have built their value up and could draw major league interest. Kyle Keller is in that group. He pitched four seasons in Japan and combined to produce a 2.42 ERA.

Keller showed out with fantastic strikeout numbers in Japan while limiting walks. He didn’t close games but featured mainly in late-inning roles for the Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants. The former 18th-round pick in 2015 for the Marlins has elevated his value by playing abroad.

Seranthony Domínguez, 31

Seranthony Domínguez pitched 21 innings during the Blue Jays’ stretch run, posting a 3.00 ERA. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Orioles think highly of Seranthony Domínguez, and even though they traded him to the Blue Jays, a return isn’t off the table. Domínguez finished 2025 with a 3.16 ERA between both clubs, and while his 12 wild pitches and 36 walks in 62 2/3 innings show command issues, his stuff is attractive.

Domínguez has a high-velocity fastball and a sweeper, splitter, sinker and curveball arsenal that leads to ample strikeouts.

Jakob Junis, 33

The 2025 season was Jakob Junis’ first in the big leagues in which he did not start at least one game. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Manager Craig Albernaz learned to trust Jakob Junis while he was the bench coach for the Cleveland Guardians, and a reunion in Baltimore would make sense. Junis can pitch more than one inning when required, which gives a bullpen flexibility. He covered 66 2/3 innings last season with a 2.97 ERA.

His arsenal also brings a varied look to most bullpens. Junis relies most heavily on his slider and sinker, and his four-seamer is more of an afterthought. He doesn’t force much swing and miss, but he limits walks and hard contact.

Chris Devenski, 35

Chris Devenski has a 3.91 ERA in 416 2/3 career innings. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

For a bullpen to succeed, depth is vital. Chris Devenski could be a prudent pickup in that category. He performed well for the Mets last season, although he pitched in only 13 games for them. In those 16 2/3 innings, Devenski managed a 2.16 ERA (in 35 games in Triple-A, he posted a 3.35 ERA).

Those numbers represented a strong campaign for Devenski, who should receive an opportunity in a major league spring training camp somewhere.

Kona Takahashi, 29

The Japanese market has several high-profile players available. Kona Takahashi is more under the radar, but the starting pitcher might fit the mold of a swingman well. The Orioles could seek Takahashi as rotation depth, capable of filling in should injury concerns arise again, but also use him for multiple innings out of the bullpen.

Takahashi doesn’t have the most eye-popping strikeout numbers, but he finished 2025 with a 3.04 ERA for the Seibu Lions. Like Tomoyuki Sugano, Takahashi is known for his command.

Dane Dunning, 31

Dane Dunning has started 102 of his 136 major league games. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Another multi-inning option is Dane Dunning, who is coming off a challenging 2025 season. He was waived prior to the season by the Rangers and spent much of the year in Triple-A. The Braves traded for him ahead of the deadline, and when at the major league level, he didn’t perform. In 10 innings for Atlanta, Dunning held a 10.80 ERA.

But he could be available on a low-end contract, and given his ability to pitch in relief or as a starter, he brings versatility.