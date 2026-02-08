The Orioles beat left-hander Keegan Akin in the second of two arbitration hearings the club participated in this winter, a source said.

Akin filed at $3.375 million, but he’ll instead earn $2.975 million through the arbitration process.

Akin is one of Baltimore’s most used left-handed relievers. He pitched to a 3.41 ERA in 63 1/3 innings last year. This was his third year of arbitration eligibility.

Akin, whose arbitration hearing was first reported by MLB.com, came up as a starter but found a more steady role in the bullpen. He has pitched in 130 games over the last two seasons.

The Orioles’ bullpen may be a work in progress, even with spring training beginning next week. Baltimore traded right-handed Kade Strowd to the Arizona Diamondbacks this week as part of a deal to acquire utilityman Blaze Alexander. Akin, though, appears to be a relatively sure thing to make the opening day roster, so long as he’s healthy.

On the 40-man roster, Akin is one of three southpaw relievers, joining Dietrich Enns and Grant Wolfram. Cade Povich, a starter, may spill over into a bullpen role.

The Orioles finished their two arbitration hearings with a 50% record. Right-hander Kyle Bradish won his case against the club this month.