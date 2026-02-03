Kyle Bradish has recorded his first win of 2026.

The Orioles right-hander and his representation from All Bases Covered won their arbitration hearing against the franchise on Tuesday, three sources said. Bradish will earn $3.55 million in 2026; the Orioles filed Bradish’s salary at $2.875 million. This is the first of Bradish’s three arbitration-eligible seasons.

Bradish is the first of two Orioles to go through arbitration hearings in February. Left-hander Keegan Akin is also due in court.

The Orioles settled with nine of their 11 arbitration-eligible players last month, including shortstop Gunnar Henderson, outfielder Taylor Ward and catcher Adley Rutschman. In MLB arbitration cases, the team and the player each submit a salary figure, then a panel hears arguments from both sides and chooses one salary or the other, rather than an intermediate value.

Under president of baseball operations Mike Elias, the Orioles rarely reach an arbitration hearing. Outfielder Anthony Santander became the first player to face the Orioles in court under Elias when he did so in 2021. Baltimore won that hearing. Right-hander Jacob Webb won his arbitration case against the Orioles in 2024.

Bradish is poised to be a major piece of Baltimore’s rotation this season. The 29-year-old underwent elbow surgery in 2024 and returned late in the 2025 season, but his cameo went well. He finished with a 2.53 ERA in six outings. Bradish holds a career 3.47 ERA in four seasons with the Orioles.