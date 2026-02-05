The Orioles bolstered their utility depth Thursday by trading for Blaze Alexander from the Arizona Diamondbacks, but to do so, it came at the expense of Baltimore’s bullpen.

In exchange for Alexander, the Orioles sent the Diamondbacks right-hander Kade Strowd and two minor leaguers, right-hander Wellington Aracena and infielder José Mejia, two sources said.

MLB.com and FanSided were first to report parts of the deal.

Baltimore’s bullpen depth remains a question mark with less than a week before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, and losing Strowd from the mix doesn’t help. The 28-year-old impressed during his first taste of major league action in 2025, and he’s one of the few relievers with options remaining, which would have helped roster flexibility.

Strowd produced a 1.71 ERA in 26 1/3 innings last year, striking out 24 batters and recording a 1.10 WHIP. He figured to be in serious consideration to break camp with Baltimore on opening day. Instead, Strowd is the headliner of a trade that brings Alexander into the mix for at-bats.

Alexander plays all over, including second base, third base, shortstop and outfield, and he plays all of them at a well-above-average level. He hit .230 with a .706 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Baltimore doesn’t have terrific defensive versatility on its roster currently. Jeremiah Jackson, who performed well at the plate last year upon his debut, was pressed into utility duty late in the season and was average at best in the field.

Alexander figures to be in the running for a bench role, joining Jackson and non-roster spring training invites Luis Vázquez and Payton Eeles.

The minor leaguers Baltimore parted with in addition to Strowd are still far off from the majors. Mejia is a 20-year-old infielder who reached High-A last year. Aracena, whom the Orioles acquired from the New York Mets in a trade last season, is 21 and posted a 2.35 ERA in 23 innings as a starting pitcher for High-A Aberdeen. Baseball America ranks him as Baltimore’s 23rd-best prospect.

Before acquiring Alexander, the infield depth was suspect. Beyond the starting group of Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Jackson Holliday, Jeremiah Jackson was the lone backup option capable of playing the middle infield. Alexander finished 2025 with seven defensive runs saved, according to Fielding Bible. Statcast’s metrics were less laudatory but still positive, indicating he was one out above average.

Alexander mainly plays third base and second base. He also saw limited time in center field and left field last year. In the minors, Alexander also played some shortstop. He has high-level speed (86th percentile, per Statcast) and he hits much better against left-handed pitching, which gives Baltimore another option. In 2025, Alexander’s OPS against lefties was .780.