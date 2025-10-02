Wanted: General manager for the Baltimore Orioles. Inquire within.

Wait, let’s amend that — general manager kind of wanted.

The Orioles are sort of looking for a new general manager. You will serve your role under the previous general manager, Mike Elias, who the team promoted to president of baseball operations before the season without telling anyone outside the Warehouse.

You probably won’t have a say in hiring the new manager, who probably will be appointed more quickly than you. Never mind that you may have to work with this manager every day, and you’ll be under immediate pressure to put this club back in the playoffs in the viper’s pit known as the AL East.

Elias is not the most popular guy among Orioles fans after a letdown 75-87 season during which he fired manager Brandon Hyde, but don’t let that deter you. I’m sure this isn’t anyone’s last offseason here, no matter what happens in 2026 going into a possible lockout.

Your interview process may or may not include folks such as the team’s president of business operations — not every team does this for a baseball job, but perhaps not every team wants to create a Kafkaesque interview process like the Orioles. The more department heads who interview, the smaller share of the blame they all get if you fail.

Elias can outline your responsibilities from his comments on Monday afternoon: “I think the answer to that very much depends on who it is.”

So I guess you can tell the Orioles what you’re supposed to do when you’re hired.

Elias can also outline what his job will look like once you’re here: “I think if we bring anyone high level into the front office, absolutely, it will change the constructs of the day-to-day way that I use my time.”

(And, yes, it looks like that’s the end of the answer. Sorry if you were expecting a little more there.)

Well, we’re on a roll. Let’s have Elias break down what skills you, the new GM, should have: “I don’t necessarily want to break down an exact profile of skills or a scouting report that we’re going to need or going to emphasize. I think it’s about a general package and talent and personality.”

There you go. Have a general package of talent and personality — that really narrows the field.

Starting to feel a little less general manager than vague manager, huh?

If you’re one of those people who needs more specifics, I guess you could look at the people who have already decided that this job isn’t for them. Reports have linked White Sox assistant GM Josh Barfield and Cubs director of scouting Dan Kantrovitz to the position, but both apparently told the O’s, “Thanks but no thanks.”

Given all you’ve heard about the job so far, can you believe someone would turn down an opportunity like this?

Why not simply promote from within? There are two assistant GMs in the organization now, Sig Mejdal and Eve Rosenbaum, who would seem qualified for a GM role. The issue seems to be that the organization is on the lookout for more outside voices — or at least pretending to be.

“I think it’s pressing for us to get better as a front office, to bolster, to continue to evolve, learn about best practices, get talent in,” Elias said. “That’s not something I’m going to force on a certain timetable, and it’s going to have to be right.”

Oh, the timetable — when can you expect to hear whether you got the job or not? Take it away, Mike: “It may be this offseason. It may not be.”

Sounds like a real priority.

Well, hope this gets you revved up for the new GM job the Orioles may or may not fill. It might be an exciting opportunity for a candidate with, er, general talent and personality.

Please send your résumé. You may — or may not — hear back soon.